Last updated June 4 2019 at 9:34 AM

5028 Ashington Landing Dr

5028 Ashington Landing Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5028 Ashington Landing Drive, Tampa, FL 33647
West Meadows

Amenities

granite counters
garage
pool
clubhouse
Your dream home in Tampa Palms! 5/3 with a GIANT pool! - Come see this spacious 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 3430 sqft home with a 3 car garage and magnificent screened in pool. This home sits in the exclusive gated community of Tampa Palms. It is pleasantly accented with porcelain tile floors and granite countertops. You will get to enjoy all the aspects of the luxurious life while coming home to and enjoying a quiet and peaceful neighborhood. The house is located just minutes from I-75 and Bruce B. Downs, giving you the ability to get places like Tampa International or Downtown Tampa quickly. Call us today for your private showing!

(RLNE4859645)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5028 Ashington Landing Dr have any available units?
5028 Ashington Landing Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 5028 Ashington Landing Dr have?
Some of 5028 Ashington Landing Dr's amenities include granite counters, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5028 Ashington Landing Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5028 Ashington Landing Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5028 Ashington Landing Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5028 Ashington Landing Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 5028 Ashington Landing Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5028 Ashington Landing Dr offers parking.
Does 5028 Ashington Landing Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5028 Ashington Landing Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5028 Ashington Landing Dr have a pool?
Yes, 5028 Ashington Landing Dr has a pool.
Does 5028 Ashington Landing Dr have accessible units?
No, 5028 Ashington Landing Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5028 Ashington Landing Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5028 Ashington Landing Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
