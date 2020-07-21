All apartments in Tampa
502 S WILLOW AVENUE

502 South Willow Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

502 South Willow Avenue, Tampa, FL 33606
Historic Hyde Park North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Freshly renovated and painted! RARELY AVAILABLE TOWNHOME LOCATED IN HYDE PARK VILLAGE! Just blocks away from restaurants and shopping, Bayshore Blvd, SoHo, Downtown, MacDill Base, Amalie Arena, University of Tampa and the major transportation lines such as I275 and Selmon expressway. This townhome offers two bedrooms each with attached bathrooms, and a third bedroom/den/office as a private retreat accessible through the epoxy coated garage and leading onto a newly vinyl-fenced patio.The community has beautiful oak trees and a courtyard. Open living room & dining room w/solid hardwood and new carpet upstairs. The living room has a wood burning fireplace & a French door leading to a balcony. Come see this cozy townhome today and make it your next home! TOP RATED SCHOOL DISTRICT!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 502 S WILLOW AVENUE have any available units?
502 S WILLOW AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 502 S WILLOW AVENUE have?
Some of 502 S WILLOW AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 502 S WILLOW AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
502 S WILLOW AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 502 S WILLOW AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 502 S WILLOW AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 502 S WILLOW AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 502 S WILLOW AVENUE offers parking.
Does 502 S WILLOW AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 502 S WILLOW AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 502 S WILLOW AVENUE have a pool?
No, 502 S WILLOW AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 502 S WILLOW AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 502 S WILLOW AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 502 S WILLOW AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 502 S WILLOW AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
