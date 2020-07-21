502 S WILLOW AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Freshly renovated and painted! RARELY AVAILABLE TOWNHOME LOCATED IN HYDE PARK VILLAGE! Just blocks away from restaurants and shopping, Bayshore Blvd, SoHo, Downtown, MacDill Base, Amalie Arena, University of Tampa and the major transportation lines such as I275 and Selmon expressway. This townhome offers two bedrooms each with attached bathrooms, and a third bedroom/den/office as a private retreat accessible through the epoxy coated garage and leading onto a newly vinyl-fenced patio.The community has beautiful oak trees and a courtyard. Open living room & dining room w/solid hardwood and new carpet upstairs. The living room has a wood burning fireplace & a French door leading to a balcony. Come see this cozy townhome today and make it your next home! TOP RATED SCHOOL DISTRICT!