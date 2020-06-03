All apartments in Tampa
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5013 WESLEY DRIVE

5013 Wesley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5013 Wesley Drive, Tampa, FL 33647
Tampa Palms

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 4 bath pool home in the gated sub-village of Huntington in Tampa Palms. This 3388 square foot home boasts a large kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances including a double oven and a gas cook top. Formal living and dining rooms, large family with wet bar and pocket sliders to gorgeous pool area. Office with custom sliding bookshelves and its private bath. One of the secondary bedrooms has a separate bath and hallway, making it the perfect in-law suite. 3rd car garage bay was converted into media/game room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5013 WESLEY DRIVE have any available units?
5013 WESLEY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 5013 WESLEY DRIVE have?
Some of 5013 WESLEY DRIVE's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5013 WESLEY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5013 WESLEY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5013 WESLEY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 5013 WESLEY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 5013 WESLEY DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 5013 WESLEY DRIVE offers parking.
Does 5013 WESLEY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5013 WESLEY DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5013 WESLEY DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 5013 WESLEY DRIVE has a pool.
Does 5013 WESLEY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5013 WESLEY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5013 WESLEY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5013 WESLEY DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
