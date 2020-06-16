All apartments in Tampa
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
501 KNIGHTS RUN AVENUE
Last updated June 1 2020 at 8:00 AM

501 KNIGHTS RUN AVENUE

501 Knights Run Avenue · (813) 865-0700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

501 Knights Run Avenue, Tampa, FL 33602
Harbour Island

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1133 · Avail. now

$1,925

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1073 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
2BD/2BA Harbour Island Condo in a private three story garden style gated community. Harbour Place City Homes is located near to TGH, Channelside, Harbour Island Athletic Club, Amalie Arena, Riverwalk, Morsani USF Medical College, University of Tampa, Sparkman Warf, Downtown, and much more. The condo features a split floor plan (perfect for room-mates) and side by side washer and dryer. Harbour Place City Homes amenities include: Fitness Center, pool, gas grill patio, under building parking, and gated entry. Tenant to verify all room sizes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 501 KNIGHTS RUN AVENUE have any available units?
501 KNIGHTS RUN AVENUE has a unit available for $1,925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 501 KNIGHTS RUN AVENUE have?
Some of 501 KNIGHTS RUN AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 501 KNIGHTS RUN AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
501 KNIGHTS RUN AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 501 KNIGHTS RUN AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 501 KNIGHTS RUN AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 501 KNIGHTS RUN AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 501 KNIGHTS RUN AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 501 KNIGHTS RUN AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 501 KNIGHTS RUN AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 501 KNIGHTS RUN AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 501 KNIGHTS RUN AVENUE has a pool.
Does 501 KNIGHTS RUN AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 501 KNIGHTS RUN AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 501 KNIGHTS RUN AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 501 KNIGHTS RUN AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
