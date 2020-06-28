5009 N Central Ave

Amenities

FOR RENT - BRAND NEW 2019 mobile home SITTING ON 2.63 ACRES OF LAND!!! This 3 bedroom 2 bath home has a spacious layout with over 1400 sqft of heated living space. It features an island style kitchen and dining area with brand new appliances. The master suite features a walk-in closet, large bathroom and beautiful a vanity. With another 2 bedrooms and a bath to spare this one is perfect for the family with room to grow! Centrally located in Quincy easy access to I-10 and Lake Talquin Hwy. easy access to shopping, dining, entertainments and more!!



(RLNE5083209)