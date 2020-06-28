All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 5009 N Central Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
5009 N Central Ave
Last updated August 13 2019 at 11:01 AM

5009 N Central Ave

5009 North Central Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Old Seminole Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5009 North Central Avenue, Tampa, FL 33603
Old Seminole Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
FOR RENT - BRAND NEW 2019 mobile home SITTING ON 2.63 ACRES OF LAND!!! This 3 bedroom 2 bath home has a spacious layout with over 1400 sqft of heated living space. It features an island style kitchen and dining area with brand new appliances. The master suite features a walk-in closet, large bathroom and beautiful a vanity. With another 2 bedrooms and a bath to spare this one is perfect for the family with room to grow! Centrally located in Quincy easy access to I-10 and Lake Talquin Hwy. easy access to shopping, dining, entertainments and more!!

(RLNE5083209)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5009 N Central Ave have any available units?
5009 N Central Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 5009 N Central Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5009 N Central Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5009 N Central Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5009 N Central Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5009 N Central Ave offer parking?
No, 5009 N Central Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5009 N Central Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5009 N Central Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5009 N Central Ave have a pool?
No, 5009 N Central Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5009 N Central Ave have accessible units?
No, 5009 N Central Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5009 N Central Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5009 N Central Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5009 N Central Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 5009 N Central Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bungalow Oaks Apartments
13418 Dottie Dr
Tampa, FL 33617
Laurel Chase
1426 Marathon Key Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Grande Oasis at Carrollwood
3516 Grand Cayman Dr
Tampa, FL 33614
Skyhouse Channelside
112 N 12th St
Tampa, FL 33602
Radius Palms
14501 Caribbean Breeze Dr
Tampa, FL 33613
Manor Riverwalk
202 S Parker St
Tampa, FL 33606
Terrace Trace
9135 Talina Ln
Tampa, FL 33637
Bleecker Hyde Park
1702 W Cleveland St
Tampa, FL 33606

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College