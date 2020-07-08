All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 5007 KIMBERTON COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
5007 KIMBERTON COURT
Last updated May 15 2020 at 4:40 AM

5007 KIMBERTON COURT

5007 Kimberton Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Tampa Palms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5007 Kimberton Court, Tampa, FL 33647
Tampa Palms

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
ALL FLOOR WAS UPGRADED TO WOOD FLOOR. This stylish home is located at Village of Manchester in Tampa Palms. Fenced in and private it features 2,255 SF. 4 Beds, 3 Baths, 3 Car garage. Separate formal living and dining rooms, elegant cathedral ceilings throughout, carpet in all bedrooms and tile in wet areas. Spacious Master bedroom with access to lanai through sliding doors and master bath with a Spa feeling: his-hers vanities, separate shower stall and garden tub. The family room is open, luminous, features a gas fireplace and provides access to lanai through triple sliding doors. Secondary bedrooms are on the other side away from the Master Bedroom. The kitchen is a Chef's delight, offering cabinetry, stainless steel appliance, recipe desk, high bar area and breakfast nook, all detailed with plant shelves. Enjoy the outdoors in the screened lanai while splashing in the pool surrounded by mature and lush landscaping. Easy access to highway, shopping area, and major job centers like University and Macdill Air Force Base and Moffitt Cancer Center. Walking distance to Chiles Elementary School, Hampton Park and Club Tampa Palms. House will be available June 1, 2020. Furniture on the pictures is not included. The listing agent offers the video conference to show the property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5007 KIMBERTON COURT have any available units?
5007 KIMBERTON COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 5007 KIMBERTON COURT have?
Some of 5007 KIMBERTON COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5007 KIMBERTON COURT currently offering any rent specials?
5007 KIMBERTON COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5007 KIMBERTON COURT pet-friendly?
No, 5007 KIMBERTON COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 5007 KIMBERTON COURT offer parking?
Yes, 5007 KIMBERTON COURT offers parking.
Does 5007 KIMBERTON COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5007 KIMBERTON COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5007 KIMBERTON COURT have a pool?
Yes, 5007 KIMBERTON COURT has a pool.
Does 5007 KIMBERTON COURT have accessible units?
No, 5007 KIMBERTON COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 5007 KIMBERTON COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5007 KIMBERTON COURT has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bungalow Oaks Apartments
13418 Dottie Dr
Tampa, FL 33617
Camden Montague
9567 Sunbelt St
Tampa, FL 33635
Grande Oasis at Carrollwood
3516 Grand Cayman Dr
Tampa, FL 33614
The Place at Davis Islands
411 Danube Avenue
Tampa, FL 33606
Palm River
742 Palm Bay Dr
Tampa, FL 33619
Lofton Place
5412 Deerbrooke Creek Cir
Tampa, FL 33624
Avion at Carrollwood
11500 N Dale Mabry Hwy
Tampa, FL 33618
Town WestShore
5001 Bridge Street
Tampa, FL 33611

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College