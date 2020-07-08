5007 KIMBERTON COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

ALL FLOOR WAS UPGRADED TO WOOD FLOOR. This stylish home is located at Village of Manchester in Tampa Palms. Fenced in and private it features 2,255 SF. 4 Beds, 3 Baths, 3 Car garage. Separate formal living and dining rooms, elegant cathedral ceilings throughout, carpet in all bedrooms and tile in wet areas. Spacious Master bedroom with access to lanai through sliding doors and master bath with a Spa feeling: his-hers vanities, separate shower stall and garden tub. The family room is open, luminous, features a gas fireplace and provides access to lanai through triple sliding doors. Secondary bedrooms are on the other side away from the Master Bedroom. The kitchen is a Chef's delight, offering cabinetry, stainless steel appliance, recipe desk, high bar area and breakfast nook, all detailed with plant shelves. Enjoy the outdoors in the screened lanai while splashing in the pool surrounded by mature and lush landscaping. Easy access to highway, shopping area, and major job centers like University and Macdill Air Force Base and Moffitt Cancer Center. Walking distance to Chiles Elementary School, Hampton Park and Club Tampa Palms. House will be available June 1, 2020. Furniture on the pictures is not included. The listing agent offers the video conference to show the property.