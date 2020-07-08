All apartments in Tampa
4946 EBENSBURG DRIVE
Last updated June 5 2020 at 6:24 AM

4946 EBENSBURG DRIVE

4946 Ebensburg Drive · No Longer Available
Tampa
Tampa Palms
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Balcony
Location

4946 Ebensburg Drive, Tampa, FL 33647
Tampa Palms

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This single family residence is in the beautiful area of Tampa Palms. The property has 4 bedrooms and 3 baths which is located in the charming neighborhood of Wellington. The home welcomes you into a cozy and warm environment. This two story home has an open concept kitchen area with all stainless steel appliances, black granite counter-tops, elegant white cabinetry, with a beautiful island to give plenty of kitchen space to host parties. The property has a family room, a formal dining room, and a large living room area with a library and room for a large study desk. The property features all wood floors on the first floor and the second story floor features carpets. All the bedrooms are located up stairs. The master bedroom quarters is very spacious with large windows with beautiful lighting to illuminate the room and give the room the feel of tranquility. To accompany the gorgeous master bedroom is a very large master bathroom with a garden tub, walk in shower, private closed door lavatory area, and double vanity.To top it all off the property has a scenic conservation and serene pond in the back yard. There is an enclosed large porch patio and open patio where you can entertain many friends and family. Available furnished. This property is ready for you to make it home sweet home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4946 EBENSBURG DRIVE have any available units?
4946 EBENSBURG DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4946 EBENSBURG DRIVE have?
Some of 4946 EBENSBURG DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4946 EBENSBURG DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4946 EBENSBURG DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4946 EBENSBURG DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 4946 EBENSBURG DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 4946 EBENSBURG DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 4946 EBENSBURG DRIVE offers parking.
Does 4946 EBENSBURG DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4946 EBENSBURG DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4946 EBENSBURG DRIVE have a pool?
No, 4946 EBENSBURG DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 4946 EBENSBURG DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4946 EBENSBURG DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4946 EBENSBURG DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4946 EBENSBURG DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.

