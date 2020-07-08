4946 EBENSBURG DRIVE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage stainless steel microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet furnished granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This single family residence is in the beautiful area of Tampa Palms. The property has 4 bedrooms and 3 baths which is located in the charming neighborhood of Wellington. The home welcomes you into a cozy and warm environment. This two story home has an open concept kitchen area with all stainless steel appliances, black granite counter-tops, elegant white cabinetry, with a beautiful island to give plenty of kitchen space to host parties. The property has a family room, a formal dining room, and a large living room area with a library and room for a large study desk. The property features all wood floors on the first floor and the second story floor features carpets. All the bedrooms are located up stairs. The master bedroom quarters is very spacious with large windows with beautiful lighting to illuminate the room and give the room the feel of tranquility. To accompany the gorgeous master bedroom is a very large master bathroom with a garden tub, walk in shower, private closed door lavatory area, and double vanity.To top it all off the property has a scenic conservation and serene pond in the back yard. There is an enclosed large porch patio and open patio where you can entertain many friends and family. Available furnished. This property is ready for you to make it home sweet home!