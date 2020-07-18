4907 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Enjoy the South Tampa lifestyle with this 3 bedroom 3.5 bath, 2-car garage townhome in Asbury Park Gated Community. The first floor features a dining area, large living area, and beautiful kitchen. All the bedrooms are located on the second floor with 2 huge bathrooms each featuring walk in showers with separate tubs and one with a Jacuzzi tub. Up to the third floor there is 18x19 bonus room ( could be used as an extra bedroom) with its own refrigerator, sink, and dishwater. Step out through the French Doors and you entera gorgeous 15x23 roof top terrace with stunning views of the bay. Amazing property.