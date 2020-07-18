All apartments in Tampa
Tampa, FL
4907 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:07 PM

4907 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD

4907 Bayshore Boulevard · (813) 507-9109
Location

4907 Bayshore Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33611
Ballast Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 105 · Avail. now

$4,500

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2724 sqft

Amenities

Enjoy the South Tampa lifestyle with this 3 bedroom 3.5 bath, 2-car garage townhome in Asbury Park Gated Community. The first floor features a dining area, large living area, and beautiful kitchen. All the bedrooms are located on the second floor with 2 huge bathrooms each featuring walk in showers with separate tubs and one with a Jacuzzi tub. Up to the third floor there is 18x19 bonus room ( could be used as an extra bedroom) with its own refrigerator, sink, and dishwater. Step out through the French Doors and you entera gorgeous 15x23 roof top terrace with stunning views of the bay. Amazing property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4907 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD have any available units?
4907 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4907 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD have?
Some of 4907 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4907 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
4907 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4907 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 4907 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 4907 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 4907 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 4907 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4907 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4907 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 4907 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 4907 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 4907 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 4907 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4907 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
