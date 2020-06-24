All apartments in Tampa
Last updated June 9 2020 at 9:53 AM

4905 Central Ave #3

4905 North Central Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4905 North Central Avenue, Tampa, FL 33603
Old Seminole Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
One Bedroom For Rent Seminole Heights! - Come see this historic 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo for rent in the heart of Seminole Heights! This is an upstairs unit with craftsman style charm. It is a shotgun-style condo, built in 1928, with the living room located at the front and the bedroom in the back. Both the living and bedroom are carpeted. The kitchen is located in the middle featuring white cabinets and laminate flooring. The bathroom features a shower/tub combo. There is a small stackable washer/dryer available for use.

Located in the heart of Seminole Heights right across the street from Hillsborough high school off of Central Ave! Close to great restaurants: Ella's Folk Art Cafe, The Refinery, Front Porch, Trips Diner, The Independent, The Hall on Franklin, Armature Works and more! Close to 275 and I4.

Rent: $850.00
Security: $850.00
Beds: 1
Bath: 1

For more information on this listing please contact:
Westcoast Management and Realty, Inc.
813-908-0766
To Apply: www.wcmanagement.info

(RLNE4751797)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4905 Central Ave #3 have any available units?
4905 Central Ave #3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 4905 Central Ave #3 currently offering any rent specials?
4905 Central Ave #3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4905 Central Ave #3 pet-friendly?
No, 4905 Central Ave #3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 4905 Central Ave #3 offer parking?
No, 4905 Central Ave #3 does not offer parking.
Does 4905 Central Ave #3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4905 Central Ave #3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4905 Central Ave #3 have a pool?
No, 4905 Central Ave #3 does not have a pool.
Does 4905 Central Ave #3 have accessible units?
No, 4905 Central Ave #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 4905 Central Ave #3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4905 Central Ave #3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4905 Central Ave #3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4905 Central Ave #3 does not have units with air conditioning.
