4905 Central Ave #3

One Bedroom For Rent Seminole Heights! - Come see this historic 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo for rent in the heart of Seminole Heights! This is an upstairs unit with craftsman style charm. It is a shotgun-style condo, built in 1928, with the living room located at the front and the bedroom in the back. Both the living and bedroom are carpeted. The kitchen is located in the middle featuring white cabinets and laminate flooring. The bathroom features a shower/tub combo. There is a small stackable washer/dryer available for use.



Located in the heart of Seminole Heights right across the street from Hillsborough high school off of Central Ave! Close to great restaurants: Ella's Folk Art Cafe, The Refinery, Front Porch, Trips Diner, The Independent, The Hall on Franklin, Armature Works and more! Close to 275 and I4.



Rent: $850.00

Security: $850.00

Beds: 1

Bath: 1



For more information on this listing please contact:

Westcoast Management and Realty, Inc.

813-908-0766

To Apply: www.wcmanagement.info



