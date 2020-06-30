4865 PRESCOTT STREET W

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities

Beautiful townhome available in South Tampa on March 14. Enjoy a bright and spacious, corner townhome which offers 3BR/3BA + office/den at more than 2,500 sf. Built in 2015, home features wood flooring in the living area, high ceilings, crown molding, and multiple balconies. Open kitchen offers granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, double oven, and breakfast bar. Townhome offers a spacious office/den with attached bathroom that could easily be used as a 4th bedroom. The over-sized master bedroom offers tray ceiling, 2 walk-in closets, and large bathroom featuring a double shower with rain shower head. Home is located just minutes from Macdill Air Force Base, near the Gandy Bridge & Selmon Expressway. Home available for rent on 3/14. No pets preferred.