Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
4865 PRESCOTT STREET W
Last updated April 14 2020 at 1:55 PM

4865 PRESCOTT STREET W

4865 West Prescott Street · No Longer Available
Location

4865 West Prescott Street, Tampa, FL 33616
Port Tampa City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful townhome available in South Tampa on March 14. Enjoy a bright and spacious, corner townhome which offers 3BR/3BA + office/den at more than 2,500 sf. Built in 2015, home features wood flooring in the living area, high ceilings, crown molding, and multiple balconies. Open kitchen offers granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, double oven, and breakfast bar. Townhome offers a spacious office/den with attached bathroom that could easily be used as a 4th bedroom. The over-sized master bedroom offers tray ceiling, 2 walk-in closets, and large bathroom featuring a double shower with rain shower head. Home is located just minutes from Macdill Air Force Base, near the Gandy Bridge & Selmon Expressway. Home available for rent on 3/14. No pets preferred.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4865 PRESCOTT STREET W have any available units?
4865 PRESCOTT STREET W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4865 PRESCOTT STREET W have?
Some of 4865 PRESCOTT STREET W's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4865 PRESCOTT STREET W currently offering any rent specials?
4865 PRESCOTT STREET W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4865 PRESCOTT STREET W pet-friendly?
No, 4865 PRESCOTT STREET W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 4865 PRESCOTT STREET W offer parking?
No, 4865 PRESCOTT STREET W does not offer parking.
Does 4865 PRESCOTT STREET W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4865 PRESCOTT STREET W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4865 PRESCOTT STREET W have a pool?
No, 4865 PRESCOTT STREET W does not have a pool.
Does 4865 PRESCOTT STREET W have accessible units?
No, 4865 PRESCOTT STREET W does not have accessible units.
Does 4865 PRESCOTT STREET W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4865 PRESCOTT STREET W has units with dishwashers.

