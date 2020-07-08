All apartments in Tampa
Last updated February 4 2020 at 11:48 AM

4725 Joseph Ct. #234

4725 Joseph Court · No Longer Available
Location

4725 Joseph Court, Tampa, FL 33614
St Joseph's Hospital

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
on-site laundry
pool
Delightful 2 bedroom in Habana Park! - Come see this 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath upstairs condo for rent! The unit has an open concept spacious living and dining room. It features an updated kitchen, with stainless steal appliances, and wood cabinets. The flooring is tile throughout. The guest bath has a shower/tub combo which is tiled as well as an updated vanity. It also features a decorative light fixture covering which ads to the space. The master bedroom has a large walk in closet as well as an attached bath. The master bath has a walk in tub shower and a large updated vanity. The hall laundry room has washer/dryer hook ups. SORRY NO SECTION 8 ACCEPTED

The HOA features a courtyard area and pool which can be seen from the unit. Conveniently located near St. Josephs Hospital and surrounding medical offices

Rent: $1150
Security: $1150
Beds: 2
Bath: 2
Application: $50 per adult
HOA approval required
One small cat or dog allowed under 20lbs (no aggresive breeds)

For more information about this listing please contact:
WestCoast Management and Realty, Inc.
813-908-0766

(RLNE3787781)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4725 Joseph Ct. #234 have any available units?
4725 Joseph Ct. #234 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4725 Joseph Ct. #234 have?
Some of 4725 Joseph Ct. #234's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4725 Joseph Ct. #234 currently offering any rent specials?
4725 Joseph Ct. #234 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4725 Joseph Ct. #234 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4725 Joseph Ct. #234 is pet friendly.
Does 4725 Joseph Ct. #234 offer parking?
No, 4725 Joseph Ct. #234 does not offer parking.
Does 4725 Joseph Ct. #234 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4725 Joseph Ct. #234 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4725 Joseph Ct. #234 have a pool?
Yes, 4725 Joseph Ct. #234 has a pool.
Does 4725 Joseph Ct. #234 have accessible units?
No, 4725 Joseph Ct. #234 does not have accessible units.
Does 4725 Joseph Ct. #234 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4725 Joseph Ct. #234 does not have units with dishwashers.

