4725 Joseph Ct. #234

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard on-site laundry pool

Delightful 2 bedroom in Habana Park! - Come see this 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath upstairs condo for rent! The unit has an open concept spacious living and dining room. It features an updated kitchen, with stainless steal appliances, and wood cabinets. The flooring is tile throughout. The guest bath has a shower/tub combo which is tiled as well as an updated vanity. It also features a decorative light fixture covering which ads to the space. The master bedroom has a large walk in closet as well as an attached bath. The master bath has a walk in tub shower and a large updated vanity. The hall laundry room has washer/dryer hook ups. SORRY NO SECTION 8 ACCEPTED



The HOA features a courtyard area and pool which can be seen from the unit. Conveniently located near St. Josephs Hospital and surrounding medical offices



Rent: $1150

Security: $1150

Beds: 2

Bath: 2

Application: $50 per adult

HOA approval required

One small cat or dog allowed under 20lbs (no aggresive breeds)



For more information about this listing please contact:

WestCoast Management and Realty, Inc.

813-908-0766



(RLNE3787781)