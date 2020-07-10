4715 W. Montgomery Ave

Amenities

Near MacDill AFB and Available Now! - Beautifully updated South Tampa home located near MacDill AFB and the new Westshore District. This 3 bedroom / 2 bath home features an elegant kitchen with upgraded appliances including a gas range, new cabinets with plenty of storage space and granite countertops which makes a perfect place to entertain! This home offers an open floorplan with tile plank flooring, hanging barn doors, a screened in lanai and a spacious fenced-in backyard. Enjoy plenty of natural light in all three bedrooms and bathrooms with updated new fixtures, tile, and vanities. Don't forget the outdoor shed for additional storage, washer/dryer, and covered parking to top off this ideal home! Just moments away from countless restaurants, Bayshore Blvd, Hyde Park Village and International Plaza - or hop onto the Selmon Expressway or Gandy Bridge to connect to Downtown Tampa, St. Pete and our beautiful Florida beaches. This charming house places you in the center of it all!



Pet restrictions may apply. No cats. Pet fee required.



Apply online only at ValenciaPropertyManagement.com. The application fee is $50 per adult.



Call or text 813-947-9714 to set-up a showing.



No Cats Allowed



