Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:49 AM

4715 W. Montgomery Ave

4715 West Montgomery Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4715 West Montgomery Avenue, Tampa, FL 33616
Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
extra storage
Near MacDill AFB and Available Now! - Beautifully updated South Tampa home located near MacDill AFB and the new Westshore District. This 3 bedroom / 2 bath home features an elegant kitchen with upgraded appliances including a gas range, new cabinets with plenty of storage space and granite countertops which makes a perfect place to entertain! This home offers an open floorplan with tile plank flooring, hanging barn doors, a screened in lanai and a spacious fenced-in backyard. Enjoy plenty of natural light in all three bedrooms and bathrooms with updated new fixtures, tile, and vanities. Don't forget the outdoor shed for additional storage, washer/dryer, and covered parking to top off this ideal home! Just moments away from countless restaurants, Bayshore Blvd, Hyde Park Village and International Plaza - or hop onto the Selmon Expressway or Gandy Bridge to connect to Downtown Tampa, St. Pete and our beautiful Florida beaches. This charming house places you in the center of it all!

Pet restrictions may apply. No cats. Pet fee required.

Apply online only at ValenciaPropertyManagement.com. The application fee is $50 per adult.

Call or text 813-947-9714 to set-up a showing.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5835160)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4715 W. Montgomery Ave have any available units?
4715 W. Montgomery Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4715 W. Montgomery Ave have?
Some of 4715 W. Montgomery Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4715 W. Montgomery Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4715 W. Montgomery Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4715 W. Montgomery Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4715 W. Montgomery Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4715 W. Montgomery Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4715 W. Montgomery Ave offers parking.
Does 4715 W. Montgomery Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4715 W. Montgomery Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4715 W. Montgomery Ave have a pool?
No, 4715 W. Montgomery Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4715 W. Montgomery Ave have accessible units?
No, 4715 W. Montgomery Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4715 W. Montgomery Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4715 W. Montgomery Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

