4715 W KNIGHTS AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated ceiling fan ice maker

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Check out this charming 3 bedroom 2 bath South Tampa home located near the Westshore/Gandy area. The exterior features a large fenced in back yard that has 2 storage sheds, a few Mango Trees and plenty of room for entertaining. Lawn care is also included! The interior features laminate wood/tile floors throughout, an updated Kitchen and a large family room that extends out to a beautiful Sunroom which leads to the back yard. It also has an a inside laundry room that includes a full size washer/dryer! The home is conveniently located close to the Gandy Bridge, downtown Tampa, Tampa International Airport and MacDill AFB. This is a MUST SEE!!! Hurry and come take a look cause it won't last for long!