All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 4715 W KNIGHTS AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
4715 W KNIGHTS AVENUE
Last updated April 27 2019 at 5:43 AM

4715 W KNIGHTS AVENUE

4715 W Knights Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4715 W Knights Ave, Tampa, FL 33611
Bayside West

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
ice maker
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Check out this charming 3 bedroom 2 bath South Tampa home located near the Westshore/Gandy area. The exterior features a large fenced in back yard that has 2 storage sheds, a few Mango Trees and plenty of room for entertaining. Lawn care is also included! The interior features laminate wood/tile floors throughout, an updated Kitchen and a large family room that extends out to a beautiful Sunroom which leads to the back yard. It also has an a inside laundry room that includes a full size washer/dryer! The home is conveniently located close to the Gandy Bridge, downtown Tampa, Tampa International Airport and MacDill AFB. This is a MUST SEE!!! Hurry and come take a look cause it won't last for long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4715 W KNIGHTS AVENUE have any available units?
4715 W KNIGHTS AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4715 W KNIGHTS AVENUE have?
Some of 4715 W KNIGHTS AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4715 W KNIGHTS AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
4715 W KNIGHTS AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4715 W KNIGHTS AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 4715 W KNIGHTS AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 4715 W KNIGHTS AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 4715 W KNIGHTS AVENUE offers parking.
Does 4715 W KNIGHTS AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4715 W KNIGHTS AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4715 W KNIGHTS AVENUE have a pool?
No, 4715 W KNIGHTS AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 4715 W KNIGHTS AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 4715 W KNIGHTS AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 4715 W KNIGHTS AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4715 W KNIGHTS AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Move Cross Country
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Northgreen at Carrollwood
3831 Northgreen Ave
Tampa, FL 33624
Parc Place Villas
6919 Bonair Dr
Tampa, FL 33617
Bainbridge Ybor City
1512 E 12th Ave
Tampa, FL 33605
Courtney Cove
5510 N Himes Ave
Tampa, FL 33614
Luxe at 1820
1820 Crosstown Club Pl
Tampa, FL 33619
University Square I
2900 University Square Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Solis at Ballast Point
6306 S MacDill Ave
Tampa, FL 33611
The Commons
3408 Lancaster Ct
Tampa, FL 33614

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Carver City Lincoln GardensChannel DistrictOld Seminole Heights
Temple CrestMac Farlane Park

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College