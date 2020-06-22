All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 4705 W Melrose Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
4705 W Melrose Ave
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:40 AM

4705 W Melrose Ave

4705 West Melrose Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4705 West Melrose Avenue, Tampa, FL 33629
Sunset Park

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
4705 W Melrose Ave Available 06/01/20 South Tampa In-law Suite! Fully Upgraded! Hardwood Floors! Plant High - Beautiful South Tampa home in highly sought after Plant High School district . This well-designed property offers TWO homes. The main home is approximately 1,585 square feet with 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, hardwood floors, family room, separate formal living room and dining room. The IN-LAW SUITE or second home is approximately 675 square feet with 1 bedroom, 1 full bathroom, huge living room, and over sized eat-in kitchen. There is a total combined living space of approximately 2,260 square feet, plus the two car garage. The main home kitchen offers granite counter tops, large cook top with vent hood, plenty of cabinet space, and is open to the adjacent large family room. The in-law suite has a brand new kitchen with upgraded cabinets, granite counter tops, SS appliances, and tile back splash. All of the bathrooms in both homes feature new upgraded vanities with granite counter tops. These two homes are connected by a tranquil fenced backyard. The main house attic has flooring throughout offering a substantial amount of storage space.

The backyard is very beautiful with several old trees of more than 100 years old. The roof is only 5 years old and two Brand New AC were installed in Summer 2016. This is a very unique home in a great location! Plant High School, Coleman Middle School, and Mabry Elementary. Must see

(RLNE4099211)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4705 W Melrose Ave have any available units?
4705 W Melrose Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4705 W Melrose Ave have?
Some of 4705 W Melrose Ave's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4705 W Melrose Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4705 W Melrose Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4705 W Melrose Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4705 W Melrose Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4705 W Melrose Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4705 W Melrose Ave offers parking.
Does 4705 W Melrose Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4705 W Melrose Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4705 W Melrose Ave have a pool?
No, 4705 W Melrose Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4705 W Melrose Ave have accessible units?
No, 4705 W Melrose Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4705 W Melrose Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4705 W Melrose Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harbour at Westshore
5320 S West Shore Blvd
Tampa, FL 33611
5 West
5150 Net Dr
Tampa, FL 33634
2001 W Dekle
2001 W Dekle Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
Audubon Village
5830 Memorial Hwy
Tampa, FL 33615
Deerpath on the Lake
10200 N Armenia Ave
Tampa, FL 33612
The Club at Hidden River
13564 Cypress Glen Lane
Tampa, FL 33637
Tuscany Bay
12065 Tuscany Bay Dr
Tampa, FL 33626
University Square I
2900 University Square Dr
Tampa, FL 33612

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College