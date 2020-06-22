Amenities

4705 W Melrose Ave Available 06/01/20 South Tampa In-law Suite! Fully Upgraded! Hardwood Floors! Plant High - Beautiful South Tampa home in highly sought after Plant High School district . This well-designed property offers TWO homes. The main home is approximately 1,585 square feet with 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, hardwood floors, family room, separate formal living room and dining room. The IN-LAW SUITE or second home is approximately 675 square feet with 1 bedroom, 1 full bathroom, huge living room, and over sized eat-in kitchen. There is a total combined living space of approximately 2,260 square feet, plus the two car garage. The main home kitchen offers granite counter tops, large cook top with vent hood, plenty of cabinet space, and is open to the adjacent large family room. The in-law suite has a brand new kitchen with upgraded cabinets, granite counter tops, SS appliances, and tile back splash. All of the bathrooms in both homes feature new upgraded vanities with granite counter tops. These two homes are connected by a tranquil fenced backyard. The main house attic has flooring throughout offering a substantial amount of storage space.



The backyard is very beautiful with several old trees of more than 100 years old. The roof is only 5 years old and two Brand New AC were installed in Summer 2016. This is a very unique home in a great location! Plant High School, Coleman Middle School, and Mabry Elementary. Must see



