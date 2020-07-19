All apartments in Tampa
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4704 West Pearl Avenue

4704 West Pearl Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4704 West Pearl Avenue, Tampa, FL 33611
Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
cats allowed
garage
stainless steel
See the Video Property Tour

This 3-bedroom, 2-bath and 1-car garage home has approx. 1,483 SF of living space. Nice covered front porch and a beautiful 2-tiered wood deck in the large backyard. Wood and carpet flooring with blinds and ceiling fans. Living room / dining room combo, Kitchen offers wood cabinets, granite counter tops and pantry. Stainless steel appliances include flat-top range, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. The kitchen is open to the family room with French doors leading to the back yard. Split bedroom floor plan with the master bedroom having twin walk in closets and en suite bath features granite counter top sink and shower. Easy access to Mac Dill Air Force Base, shopping, restaurants and bridges to Pinellas County. Rent includes lawn care. No Dogs Per Owner only Cats

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee per house hold. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4704 West Pearl Avenue have any available units?
4704 West Pearl Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4704 West Pearl Avenue have?
Some of 4704 West Pearl Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4704 West Pearl Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4704 West Pearl Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4704 West Pearl Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4704 West Pearl Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4704 West Pearl Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4704 West Pearl Avenue offers parking.
Does 4704 West Pearl Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4704 West Pearl Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4704 West Pearl Avenue have a pool?
No, 4704 West Pearl Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4704 West Pearl Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4704 West Pearl Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4704 West Pearl Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4704 West Pearl Avenue has units with dishwashers.
