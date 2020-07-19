4704 West Pearl Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed garage pet friendly

This 3-bedroom, 2-bath and 1-car garage home has approx. 1,483 SF of living space. Nice covered front porch and a beautiful 2-tiered wood deck in the large backyard. Wood and carpet flooring with blinds and ceiling fans. Living room / dining room combo, Kitchen offers wood cabinets, granite counter tops and pantry. Stainless steel appliances include flat-top range, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. The kitchen is open to the family room with French doors leading to the back yard. Split bedroom floor plan with the master bedroom having twin walk in closets and en suite bath features granite counter top sink and shower. Easy access to Mac Dill Air Force Base, shopping, restaurants and bridges to Pinellas County. Rent includes lawn care. No Dogs Per Owner only Cats



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee per house hold. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.



