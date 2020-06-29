4611 W NORTH B STREET

Amenities

2 Bed 1 bath Condo.The 2nd bedroom can be an office, there is a built a high end Murphy bed with drawers and cloth racks and brand new memory foam mattress This unit has a large OPEN living/dining space. The home has one covered parking spot under the carport(44). The community has extra guest parking and beautiful pool. Located in The Vineyards Condominiums . Westshore District, convenient to I-275 and only 5 minutes to Tampa Airport, walking distance to Westshore mall and numerous restaurants and bars. Complex has a swimming pool. 1 reserved carport, and ample parking in the front of the building for a second vehicle or guests. The mailbox # is 62.