4611 W NORTH B STREET
Last updated June 20 2020 at 7:16 AM

4611 W NORTH B STREET

4611 West North B Street · (813) 310-6103
Location

4611 West North B Street, Tampa, FL 33609
Westshore Palms

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 236 · Avail. now

$1,400

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 632 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
carport
pool
ceiling fan
guest parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
guest parking
2 Bed 1 bath Condo.The 2nd bedroom can be an office, there is a built a high end Murphy bed with drawers and cloth racks and brand new memory foam mattress This unit has a large OPEN living/dining space. The home has one covered parking spot under the carport(44). The community has extra guest parking and beautiful pool. Located in The Vineyards Condominiums . Westshore District, convenient to I-275 and only 5 minutes to Tampa Airport, walking distance to Westshore mall and numerous restaurants and bars. Complex has a swimming pool. 1 reserved carport, and ample parking in the front of the building for a second vehicle or guests. The mailbox # is 62.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4611 W NORTH B STREET have any available units?
4611 W NORTH B STREET has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4611 W NORTH B STREET have?
Some of 4611 W NORTH B STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4611 W NORTH B STREET currently offering any rent specials?
4611 W NORTH B STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4611 W NORTH B STREET pet-friendly?
No, 4611 W NORTH B STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 4611 W NORTH B STREET offer parking?
Yes, 4611 W NORTH B STREET offers parking.
Does 4611 W NORTH B STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4611 W NORTH B STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4611 W NORTH B STREET have a pool?
Yes, 4611 W NORTH B STREET has a pool.
Does 4611 W NORTH B STREET have accessible units?
No, 4611 W NORTH B STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 4611 W NORTH B STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4611 W NORTH B STREET has units with dishwashers.
