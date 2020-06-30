4503 BAY SPRING COURT

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Legacy Park Townhomes located in a gated community. First floor has garage, bedroom, foyer, and private bathroom. The second floor has a balcony, dining area, kitchen. The third floor has the laundry, master bedroom with walk in closet and outdoor balcony. The community features a pool, heated spa, and outdoor kitchen with sink, gas and charcoal grill. Lawncare and HOA fees are included! Easy access to Gandy Bridge, airports, shopping centers, restaurants, MacDill AFB, and so much more.