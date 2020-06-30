All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 4503 BAY SPRING COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
4503 BAY SPRING COURT
Last updated January 22 2020 at 7:10 PM

4503 BAY SPRING COURT

4503 Bay Spring Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Sun Bay South
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

4503 Bay Spring Court, Tampa, FL 33611
Sun Bay South

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Legacy Park Townhomes located in a gated community. First floor has garage, bedroom, foyer, and private bathroom. The second floor has a balcony, dining area, kitchen. The third floor has the laundry, master bedroom with walk in closet and outdoor balcony. The community features a pool, heated spa, and outdoor kitchen with sink, gas and charcoal grill. Lawncare and HOA fees are included! Easy access to Gandy Bridge, airports, shopping centers, restaurants, MacDill AFB, and so much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4503 BAY SPRING COURT have any available units?
4503 BAY SPRING COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4503 BAY SPRING COURT have?
Some of 4503 BAY SPRING COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4503 BAY SPRING COURT currently offering any rent specials?
4503 BAY SPRING COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4503 BAY SPRING COURT pet-friendly?
No, 4503 BAY SPRING COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 4503 BAY SPRING COURT offer parking?
Yes, 4503 BAY SPRING COURT offers parking.
Does 4503 BAY SPRING COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4503 BAY SPRING COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4503 BAY SPRING COURT have a pool?
Yes, 4503 BAY SPRING COURT has a pool.
Does 4503 BAY SPRING COURT have accessible units?
No, 4503 BAY SPRING COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 4503 BAY SPRING COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4503 BAY SPRING COURT has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rivertree Landing
6909 Indian River Drive
Tampa, FL 33617
Camden Montague
9567 Sunbelt St
Tampa, FL 33635
Laurel Chase
1426 Marathon Key Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Palm River
742 Palm Bay Dr
Tampa, FL 33619
Palms at Ashley Oaks
1701 E 131st Ave
Tampa, FL 33612
The Flats at Seminole Heights
4111 N Poplar Ave
Tampa, FL 33603
Promenade At Tampa Palms
16200 Enclave at Village Dr
Tampa, FL 33647
Palma Ceia Hyde Park
2402 Teresa Cir
Tampa, FL 33629

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College