449 S 12th St Unit 1005

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse concierge dog park on-site laundry parking pool pool table bbq/grill dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

CHECK OUT THE 3D Virtual TOUR! LUXURIOUS 2 Bed, 2.5 Bath, 10th floor condo in the renowned Towers at Channelside available immediately! The second you walk in through the 8 ft mahogany double doors, you'll be impressed by the floor to ceiling windows and sliding glass doors showcasing the breathtaking views of the city skyline, visible from every room in the home! The split floor plan features 2 dual master suites. Each bedroom has even more spectacular views, private entrances to the balcony, walk-in closets, spa bathrooms with porcelain tile, double vanities with granite countertops, garden tubs, and stand up showers. The open kitchen features GE stainless steel appliances, dark wood cabinetry, granite countertops, breakfast bar and leads to a spacious laundry room. The living room and bedrooms even include elegant crown molding, brand new engineered hardwood floors, and entrances to the 300 square foot balcony, perfect for viewing some of the most amazing sunsets in Tampa Bay. The community features an impressive infinity-edge resort style pool with a 2-story rock waterfall, heated spa, clubhouse with billiards & a prep kitchen, outdoor BBQ area and a 5th floor rooftop dog park/walk area. It even includes onsite concierge, 24/7 security and gated entry to the parking garage. This unit also includes 2 parking spaces and an outdoor storage unit. It's conveniently located near Amalie Arena, River Walk, the Aquarium, Ybor City, the Cross Town expressway, and the new Water Street 3 billion dollar district! Property is also available for sale!