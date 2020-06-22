All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 449 S 12th St Unit 1005.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
449 S 12th St Unit 1005
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

449 S 12th St Unit 1005

449 S 12th St Unit 1004 · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

449 S 12th St Unit 1004, Tampa, FL 33602
Downtown Tampa

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
CHECK OUT THE 3D Virtual TOUR! LUXURIOUS 2 Bed, 2.5 Bath, 10th floor condo in the renowned Towers at Channelside available immediately! The second you walk in through the 8 ft mahogany double doors, you'll be impressed by the floor to ceiling windows and sliding glass doors showcasing the breathtaking views of the city skyline, visible from every room in the home! The split floor plan features 2 dual master suites. Each bedroom has even more spectacular views, private entrances to the balcony, walk-in closets, spa bathrooms with porcelain tile, double vanities with granite countertops, garden tubs, and stand up showers. The open kitchen features GE stainless steel appliances, dark wood cabinetry, granite countertops, breakfast bar and leads to a spacious laundry room. The living room and bedrooms even include elegant crown molding, brand new engineered hardwood floors, and entrances to the 300 square foot balcony, perfect for viewing some of the most amazing sunsets in Tampa Bay. The community features an impressive infinity-edge resort style pool with a 2-story rock waterfall, heated spa, clubhouse with billiards & a prep kitchen, outdoor BBQ area and a 5th floor rooftop dog park/walk area. It even includes onsite concierge, 24/7 security and gated entry to the parking garage. This unit also includes 2 parking spaces and an outdoor storage unit. It's conveniently located near Amalie Arena, River Walk, the Aquarium, Ybor City, the Cross Town expressway, and the new Water Street 3 billion dollar district! Property is also available for sale!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 449 S 12th St Unit 1005 have any available units?
449 S 12th St Unit 1005 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 449 S 12th St Unit 1005 have?
Some of 449 S 12th St Unit 1005's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 449 S 12th St Unit 1005 currently offering any rent specials?
449 S 12th St Unit 1005 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 449 S 12th St Unit 1005 pet-friendly?
Yes, 449 S 12th St Unit 1005 is pet friendly.
Does 449 S 12th St Unit 1005 offer parking?
Yes, 449 S 12th St Unit 1005 does offer parking.
Does 449 S 12th St Unit 1005 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 449 S 12th St Unit 1005 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 449 S 12th St Unit 1005 have a pool?
Yes, 449 S 12th St Unit 1005 has a pool.
Does 449 S 12th St Unit 1005 have accessible units?
No, 449 S 12th St Unit 1005 does not have accessible units.
Does 449 S 12th St Unit 1005 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 449 S 12th St Unit 1005 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avana Westchase
12201 Lexington Park Dr
Tampa, FL 33626
5 West
5150 Net Dr
Tampa, FL 33634
Avion at Carrollwood
11500 N Dale Mabry Hwy
Tampa, FL 33618
Cortona South Tampa
5145 S Dale Mabry Hwy
Tampa, FL 33611
Audubon Village
5830 Memorial Hwy
Tampa, FL 33615
Grady Square
2615 N Grady Ave
Tampa, FL 33607
Century Cross Creek
10821 Cross Creek Blvd
Tampa, FL 33647
Ascent Citrus Park
8102 Sheldon Rd
Tampa, FL 33615

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College