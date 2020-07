Amenities

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

A 3 BEDROOM 1 BATH 1200 SQFT HOME ON A FENCED LOT. HAS A SCREENED LANAI AND IS NEAR GANDY AND MANHATTAN. THE FLOORING THROUGHOUT THE HOUSE IS TERRAZZO WITH THE CLASSIC FLORIDA JALOUSIE WINDOWS. THE LOCATION HAS A FENCED IN BACK YARD WITH PLENTY OF LAND FOR PETS TO ROAM. THERE IS A CARPORT WITH A WASHER AND DRYER HOOK UP IN THE UTILITY ROOM. GREAT LOCATION, NEAR MCDILL AIR-FORCE BASE.



4427 MONTGOMERY ST. TAMPA, FL 33616



We have a video walkthrough on our website athouses4rentflorida.com. Just search for 4427 W MONTGOMERY AVE under our available rentals and click on the video button. If you are interested in the property you can click the apply now button at houses4rentflorida.com





Call me at (813) 444-6209 if you have any questions



