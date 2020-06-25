4415 West Pearl Avenue

Amenities

What an amazing opportunity of a spacious home in South Tampa within MINUTES from MACDILL AFB!!! This is not your average cookie cutter home. Fall in love with this amazing well cared for home and make an offer. Absolutely stunning "wood look" plank tile throughout most of first floor. UPDATED BATHROOM & STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. Refrigerator, microwave & range ONLY 3 YEARS NEW. 2 AC units with a NEST thermostat installed in 2014; dishwasher 2 YEARS NEW, washer & dryer STAY! Downstairs features a large greatroom with plenty of room for an office desk, huge open kitchen with a formal dining area. Kitchen offers plenty of cabinets for storage and is perfect for entertaining which includes a butcher block/island. There are 3 bedrooms and a full bathroom downstairs. Upstairs you will find the master bedroom OASIS & master bathroom. The bedroom offers a lot of space to even accommodate a nursery area if needed, a large walk in closet and a sunny side balcony. Your backyard offers plenty of room to roam and even space for a pool, a garden shed and a hot tub that conveys. Enclosed workshop/storage room! Covered 2 car carport. Walking distance to Palma Ceia Lions Park that offers a playground and basketball hoops. The home is conveniently located to Tampa International Airport, International Mall for shopping, restaurants, famous Bayshore Blvd, SOHO, Ballast Point Park, great schools & all amenities South Tampa has to offer! Pinellas County gulf beaches just across gandy bridge. Schedule your showing today!



