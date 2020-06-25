All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 4415 West Pearl Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
4415 West Pearl Avenue
Last updated May 14 2019 at 10:36 PM

4415 West Pearl Avenue

4415 West Pearl Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Sun Bay South
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

4415 West Pearl Avenue, Tampa, FL 33611
Sun Bay South

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
carport
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
What an amazing opportunity of a spacious home in South Tampa within MINUTES from MACDILL AFB!!! This is not your average cookie cutter home. Fall in love with this amazing well cared for home and make an offer. Absolutely stunning "wood look" plank tile throughout most of first floor. UPDATED BATHROOM & STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. Refrigerator, microwave & range ONLY 3 YEARS NEW. 2 AC units with a NEST thermostat installed in 2014; dishwasher 2 YEARS NEW, washer & dryer STAY! Downstairs features a large greatroom with plenty of room for an office desk, huge open kitchen with a formal dining area. Kitchen offers plenty of cabinets for storage and is perfect for entertaining which includes a butcher block/island. There are 3 bedrooms and a full bathroom downstairs. Upstairs you will find the master bedroom OASIS & master bathroom. The bedroom offers a lot of space to even accommodate a nursery area if needed, a large walk in closet and a sunny side balcony. Your backyard offers plenty of room to roam and even space for a pool, a garden shed and a hot tub that conveys. Enclosed workshop/storage room! Covered 2 car carport. Walking distance to Palma Ceia Lions Park that offers a playground and basketball hoops. The home is conveniently located to Tampa International Airport, International Mall for shopping, restaurants, famous Bayshore Blvd, SOHO, Ballast Point Park, great schools & all amenities South Tampa has to offer! Pinellas County gulf beaches just across gandy bridge. Schedule your showing today!

Listing Courtesy Of FUTURE HOME REALTY INC

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4415 West Pearl Avenue have any available units?
4415 West Pearl Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4415 West Pearl Avenue have?
Some of 4415 West Pearl Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4415 West Pearl Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4415 West Pearl Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4415 West Pearl Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4415 West Pearl Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4415 West Pearl Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4415 West Pearl Avenue offers parking.
Does 4415 West Pearl Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4415 West Pearl Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4415 West Pearl Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4415 West Pearl Avenue has a pool.
Does 4415 West Pearl Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4415 West Pearl Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4415 West Pearl Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4415 West Pearl Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avana Westchase
12201 Lexington Park Dr
Tampa, FL 33626
Parc Place Villas
6919 Bonair Dr
Tampa, FL 33617
2001 W Dekle
2001 W Dekle Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
Innovo Living on Waters
8421 Del Lago Cir
Tampa, FL 33614
Arbour Ponds
2901 N Dale Mabry Hwy
Tampa, FL 33607
Jefferson Westshore
6608 S West Shore Blvd
Tampa, FL 33616
500 Harbour Island
500 Knights Run Ave
Tampa, FL 33602
5 Oaks at Westchase
8820 Thomas Oaks Dr
Tampa, FL 33626

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College