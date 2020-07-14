All apartments in Tampa
4414 Algonkin Court

4414 Algonkin Bay Ct · No Longer Available
Location

4414 Algonkin Bay Ct, Tampa, FL 33611
Sun Bay South

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 2-Bedroom, 2.5-Bathroom, 1-Car Garage townhome in located in the Manhattan Townhomes community in South Tampa. The kitchen has granite counter-tops, and stainless steel appliances; refrigerator, range, dishwasher and microwave. There are two good sized bedrooms on the second floor, each with their own en suite bathrooms and walk in closets. An over-sized one car garage has full size washer and dryer hook-ups and plenty of storage space. Nice open patio off the kitchen. A terrific location close to MacDill AFB, Downtown Tampa, all of South Tampa and the bridges to Pinellas County Beaches. HOA application fee is $21pp if coming from Florida, $25pp if coming from out of state. 2-3 weeks to get HOA approval. Pets under 20lbs only. Water, Sewer and Trash included in the rent.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4414 Algonkin Court have any available units?
4414 Algonkin Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4414 Algonkin Court have?
Some of 4414 Algonkin Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4414 Algonkin Court currently offering any rent specials?
4414 Algonkin Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4414 Algonkin Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 4414 Algonkin Court is pet friendly.
Does 4414 Algonkin Court offer parking?
Yes, 4414 Algonkin Court offers parking.
Does 4414 Algonkin Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4414 Algonkin Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4414 Algonkin Court have a pool?
No, 4414 Algonkin Court does not have a pool.
Does 4414 Algonkin Court have accessible units?
No, 4414 Algonkin Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4414 Algonkin Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4414 Algonkin Court has units with dishwashers.
