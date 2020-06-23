4325 AEGEAN DRIVE

Amenities

Great spacious 1 Bedroom condo in desirable South Tampa location. This quiet community is conveniently located close to shopping, restaurants and activities - also to Gandy/St. Pete and The Crosstown Expressway. The community recently received a facelift with exterior paint, new roofs and lush tropical landscaping. There are 3 buildings in the complex. This unit is in the middle building with all the amenities. Step outside of this first floor unit overlooking the well maintained pool with lounging area to spend your lazy Sundays or for that morning dip. Also, within steps to the onsite laundry room. The unit features a spacious bedroom with plenty of closet space. There is a large storage room within the unit. The bathroom was recently updated and features a stand up shower and vanity for storage. Galley kitchen with many cabinets. All interior walls are painted white. There is one assigned parking spot and plenty of guest parking. Pets considered with $250 non-refundable pet fee per pet. 2 pets max 30lbs. We do credit, criminal and rental background check. One year lease. Application and orientation with board is required.