All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 4325 AEGEAN DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
4325 AEGEAN DRIVE
Last updated May 22 2020 at 6:54 AM

4325 AEGEAN DRIVE

4325 Aegean Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4325 Aegean Drive, Tampa, FL 33611
Fairoaks Manhattan Manor

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
guest parking
Great spacious 1 Bedroom condo in desirable South Tampa location. This quiet community is conveniently located close to shopping, restaurants and activities - also to Gandy/St. Pete and The Crosstown Expressway. The community recently received a facelift with exterior paint, new roofs and lush tropical landscaping. There are 3 buildings in the complex. This unit is in the middle building with all the amenities. Step outside of this first floor unit overlooking the well maintained pool with lounging area to spend your lazy Sundays or for that morning dip. Also, within steps to the onsite laundry room. The unit features a spacious bedroom with plenty of closet space. There is a large storage room within the unit. The bathroom was recently updated and features a stand up shower and vanity for storage. Galley kitchen with many cabinets. All interior walls are painted white. There is one assigned parking spot and plenty of guest parking. Pets considered with $250 non-refundable pet fee per pet. 2 pets max 30lbs. We do credit, criminal and rental background check. One year lease. Application and orientation with board is required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 2
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4325 AEGEAN DRIVE have any available units?
4325 AEGEAN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4325 AEGEAN DRIVE have?
Some of 4325 AEGEAN DRIVE's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4325 AEGEAN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4325 AEGEAN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4325 AEGEAN DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4325 AEGEAN DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 4325 AEGEAN DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 4325 AEGEAN DRIVE offers parking.
Does 4325 AEGEAN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4325 AEGEAN DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4325 AEGEAN DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 4325 AEGEAN DRIVE has a pool.
Does 4325 AEGEAN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4325 AEGEAN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4325 AEGEAN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4325 AEGEAN DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 2
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cypress Grand
8134 Colonial Village Dr
Tampa, FL 33625
Canopy at Citrus Park
13306 Canopy Grove Drive
Tampa, FL 33625
Aurora
124 S Morgan St
Tampa, FL 33602
Arbors at Carrollwood
3939 Ehrlich Rd
Tampa, FL 33624
Mezzo at Tampa Palms
15210 Amberly Dr
Tampa, FL 33647
5 Oaks at Westchase
8820 Thomas Oaks Dr
Tampa, FL 33626
Palmera Pointe
7417 Palmera Pointe Cir
Tampa, FL 33615
West End at 76Ten
7610 W Waters Ave
Tampa, FL 33615

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College