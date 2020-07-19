4321 W FIG STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Quaint townhome in the heart of South Tampa. This block townhome features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and a 1 car garage. You'll enjoy the ceiling heights, hardwood floors throughout the first floor, carpet on the second floor, spacious living and dining areas, and a wonderful outdoor patio. The bathrooms and kitchen all offer gorgeous cabinetry with beautiful granite counter tops. The kitchen is a cooks dream with lots of counter and cabinet space and up-to-date stainless steel appliances. The large master suite features two closets, one of which is a walk-in, and a large bath with dual vanities, soaking tub, and a walk-in shower. Two spacious guest rooms, a full bath and the laundry room complete the second floor. This home has it all. Close to entertainment, shopping and the interstate! Available for intimidate occupancy.