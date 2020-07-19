All apartments in Tampa
4321 W FIG STREET
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4321 W FIG STREET

4321 West Fig Street · No Longer Available
Location

4321 West Fig Street, Tampa, FL 33609
Westshore Palms

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Quaint townhome in the heart of South Tampa. This block townhome features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and a 1 car garage. You'll enjoy the ceiling heights, hardwood floors throughout the first floor, carpet on the second floor, spacious living and dining areas, and a wonderful outdoor patio. The bathrooms and kitchen all offer gorgeous cabinetry with beautiful granite counter tops. The kitchen is a cooks dream with lots of counter and cabinet space and up-to-date stainless steel appliances. The large master suite features two closets, one of which is a walk-in, and a large bath with dual vanities, soaking tub, and a walk-in shower. Two spacious guest rooms, a full bath and the laundry room complete the second floor. This home has it all. Close to entertainment, shopping and the interstate! Available for intimidate occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4321 W FIG STREET have any available units?
4321 W FIG STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4321 W FIG STREET have?
Some of 4321 W FIG STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4321 W FIG STREET currently offering any rent specials?
4321 W FIG STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4321 W FIG STREET pet-friendly?
No, 4321 W FIG STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 4321 W FIG STREET offer parking?
Yes, 4321 W FIG STREET offers parking.
Does 4321 W FIG STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4321 W FIG STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4321 W FIG STREET have a pool?
No, 4321 W FIG STREET does not have a pool.
Does 4321 W FIG STREET have accessible units?
No, 4321 W FIG STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 4321 W FIG STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4321 W FIG STREET has units with dishwashers.
