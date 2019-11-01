All apartments in Tampa
4314 La Riveria Court · No Longer Available
Location

4314 La Riveria Court, Tampa, FL 33611
Fairoaks Manhattan Manor

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
pool
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
basketball court
courtyard
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
Stunning 2-Bedroom Townhouse in South Tampa - This is a bright 2 bedroom, 1 and a 1/2 bathroom Townhouse in South Tampa. The property features, a great private courtyard, large eat-in kitchen, stainless steel appliances, one parking space and loads of amenities. Located minutes away from supermarkets, stores, LeeRoy Selmon Expressway and the Gandy Bridge. Tampa Villas South boasts a large pool, tennis courts, a playground, basketball court and plenty of open space. Owner is not allowing pets.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5273104)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4314 La Riviera Ct. have any available units?
4314 La Riviera Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4314 La Riviera Ct. have?
Some of 4314 La Riviera Ct.'s amenities include pet friendly, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4314 La Riviera Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
4314 La Riviera Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4314 La Riviera Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4314 La Riviera Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 4314 La Riviera Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 4314 La Riviera Ct. offers parking.
Does 4314 La Riviera Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4314 La Riviera Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4314 La Riviera Ct. have a pool?
Yes, 4314 La Riviera Ct. has a pool.
Does 4314 La Riviera Ct. have accessible units?
No, 4314 La Riviera Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 4314 La Riviera Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4314 La Riviera Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.

