4314 La Riviera Ct.

Amenities

pet friendly parking stainless steel pool playground basketball court

Unit Amenities stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly basketball court courtyard parking playground pool tennis court

Stunning 2-Bedroom Townhouse in South Tampa - This is a bright 2 bedroom, 1 and a 1/2 bathroom Townhouse in South Tampa. The property features, a great private courtyard, large eat-in kitchen, stainless steel appliances, one parking space and loads of amenities. Located minutes away from supermarkets, stores, LeeRoy Selmon Expressway and the Gandy Bridge. Tampa Villas South boasts a large pool, tennis courts, a playground, basketball court and plenty of open space. Owner is not allowing pets.



No Pets Allowed



