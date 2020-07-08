4309 W MAIN STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

$200 off the first month's rent if moved in by 5/31. This home features great curb appeal. It has been tastefully remodeled. The kitchen is cook friendly and features granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The home has an open layout with lots of natural light. All homes offered by Great Jones are as-is unless otherwise arranged. Standard utility services provided, service costs are due as a monthly charge in addition to the rent. If this property is in an HOA, approval to move in may be subject to separate HOA application and application fee's. ;Amenities: Stainless steel appliances,Wood-style flooring,Carport,Granite countertops,Large backyard,Plenty of Storage,Freshly Painted,Blinds,Dogs ok,Cats ok This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.