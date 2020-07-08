All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 4309 W MAIN STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
4309 W MAIN STREET
Last updated May 19 2020 at 11:07 PM

4309 W MAIN STREET

4309 West Main Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Carver City - Lincoln Gardens
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

4309 West Main Street, Tampa, FL 33607
Carver City - Lincoln Gardens

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
$200 off the first month's rent if moved in by 5/31. This home features great curb appeal. It has been tastefully remodeled. The kitchen is cook friendly and features granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The home has an open layout with lots of natural light. All homes offered by Great Jones are as-is unless otherwise arranged. Standard utility services provided, service costs are due as a monthly charge in addition to the rent. If this property is in an HOA, approval to move in may be subject to separate HOA application and application fee's. ;Amenities: Stainless steel appliances,Wood-style flooring,Carport,Granite countertops,Large backyard,Plenty of Storage,Freshly Painted,Blinds,Dogs ok,Cats ok This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4309 W MAIN STREET have any available units?
4309 W MAIN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4309 W MAIN STREET have?
Some of 4309 W MAIN STREET's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4309 W MAIN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
4309 W MAIN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4309 W MAIN STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 4309 W MAIN STREET is pet friendly.
Does 4309 W MAIN STREET offer parking?
Yes, 4309 W MAIN STREET offers parking.
Does 4309 W MAIN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4309 W MAIN STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4309 W MAIN STREET have a pool?
No, 4309 W MAIN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 4309 W MAIN STREET have accessible units?
No, 4309 W MAIN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 4309 W MAIN STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 4309 W MAIN STREET does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Laurel Chase
1426 Marathon Key Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Camden Westchase Park
12112 Sugarloaf Key St
Tampa, FL 33626
Bainbridge Ybor City
1512 E 12th Ave
Tampa, FL 33605
Lofton Place
5412 Deerbrooke Creek Cir
Tampa, FL 33624
The Slade at Channelside
1190 E Washington St
Tampa, FL 33602
Grady Square
2615 N Grady Ave
Tampa, FL 33607
Seazen Rocky Point
7616 W Courtney Campbell Cswy
Tampa, FL 33607
Nine15
915 North Franklin Street
Tampa, FL 33602

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College