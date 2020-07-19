All apartments in Tampa
4309 BAY CLUB CIRCLE
Last updated April 1 2019 at 1:34 PM

4309 BAY CLUB CIRCLE

4309 Bay Club Circle · No Longer Available
Tampa
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Balcony
2 Bedrooms
Location

4309 Bay Club Circle, Tampa, FL 33607

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
sauna
One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. JUST IMAGINE LIVING IN THIS SPACIOUS BRIGHT TOP FLOOR 1BD/1BA END UNIT IN THE HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER WATERFRONT GATED COMMUNITY OF ISLAND CLUB AT ROCKY POINT! RENT INCLUDES, INTERNET, CABLE, WATER, TRASH, AND 24/7 SECURE FITNESS CENTER and a dedicated parking space. This recently renovated third floor home features an open floor plan, with beautiful hardwood floors in the living and dining room. High ceilings, with crown molding and built-in bookcases in the Living Room and Bedroom. Bedroom has a fantastic large walk-in closet. French door leads from the spacious living room to a private screened lanai. Plenty of room in the generous bathroom with lots of counter space, an over-sized tub and linen closet. Just off the Kitchen you will find a convenient spacious laundry room complimented with a newer full-size washer and dryer. The Kitchen has beautiful granite countertops, new stainless steel appliances, plenty of room for cooking and loaded with cabinets for storage. This great Community features lush landscaping, relaxing resort style pool overlooking Old Tampa Bay, beautiful Clubhouse, fitness center and sauna. Association in process of building a DOCK and SPA with Bay access to launch your kayak or paddleboard in the relaxing waters. KAYAK/PADDLEBOARD storage is available. Minutes from Tampa International Airport, downtown Tampa, access to the walking/biking trails of the Courtney Campbell Trail, restaurants, shopping, and the beautiful beaches of Clearwater and St. Petersburg.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4309 BAY CLUB CIRCLE have any available units?
4309 BAY CLUB CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4309 BAY CLUB CIRCLE have?
Some of 4309 BAY CLUB CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4309 BAY CLUB CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
4309 BAY CLUB CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4309 BAY CLUB CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 4309 BAY CLUB CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 4309 BAY CLUB CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 4309 BAY CLUB CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 4309 BAY CLUB CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4309 BAY CLUB CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4309 BAY CLUB CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 4309 BAY CLUB CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 4309 BAY CLUB CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 4309 BAY CLUB CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 4309 BAY CLUB CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4309 BAY CLUB CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
