4309 BAY CLUB CIRCLE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access sauna

One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. JUST IMAGINE LIVING IN THIS SPACIOUS BRIGHT TOP FLOOR 1BD/1BA END UNIT IN THE HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER WATERFRONT GATED COMMUNITY OF ISLAND CLUB AT ROCKY POINT! RENT INCLUDES, INTERNET, CABLE, WATER, TRASH, AND 24/7 SECURE FITNESS CENTER and a dedicated parking space. This recently renovated third floor home features an open floor plan, with beautiful hardwood floors in the living and dining room. High ceilings, with crown molding and built-in bookcases in the Living Room and Bedroom. Bedroom has a fantastic large walk-in closet. French door leads from the spacious living room to a private screened lanai. Plenty of room in the generous bathroom with lots of counter space, an over-sized tub and linen closet. Just off the Kitchen you will find a convenient spacious laundry room complimented with a newer full-size washer and dryer. The Kitchen has beautiful granite countertops, new stainless steel appliances, plenty of room for cooking and loaded with cabinets for storage. This great Community features lush landscaping, relaxing resort style pool overlooking Old Tampa Bay, beautiful Clubhouse, fitness center and sauna. Association in process of building a DOCK and SPA with Bay access to launch your kayak or paddleboard in the relaxing waters. KAYAK/PADDLEBOARD storage is available. Minutes from Tampa International Airport, downtown Tampa, access to the walking/biking trails of the Courtney Campbell Trail, restaurants, shopping, and the beautiful beaches of Clearwater and St. Petersburg.