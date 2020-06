Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Virtual Tour Available. A perfect rental for someone relocating to the area in close proximity to the airport, restaurants & downtown.This Beach Park home has been wonderfully restored and updated while keeping the original architecture in place. Rare black-on-black terrazzo floors throughout the entire home have been restored. Updated kitchen and bathrooms and a brand new air conditioning are just a few of the many updates. Every room of the home has been thought out with placement of natural light. The back of the house has a huge bank of windows that give you a great view of the two huge oak trees and patio space. There is also an original custom 90-foot shed that matches the home. Super clean finishes throughout. New mulch and landscaping that goes with the home. A Jack and Jill bathroom connects the two secondary bedrooms while the master bathroom can also double as a half bath in the hallway for guests. You essentially walk along the length of the house to get in the front door which gives way to the airy living room kitchen combo with grand views of the back yard. The kitchen is recently updated and has great counter space. Great original concrete work all around the exterior of the home and fence gives you the same tranquil feel that Rados designed for his family in 1966.