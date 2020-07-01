All apartments in Tampa
Last updated December 7 2019 at 1:50 AM

4215 E SEWAHA STREET

4215 East Sewaha Street · No Longer Available
Location

4215 East Sewaha Street, Tampa, FL 33617
Terrace Park

Amenities

recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
SCHEDULE SHOWING THROUGH SHOWMOJO. Immediate Availability! Freshly renovated and located within walking distance to Bush Gardens and Adventure Island. Fresh paint, new flooring. Rent includes landscaping. This unit is very clean and well kept and we are looking for a responsible and tidy tenant who will appreciate and care for this apartment as if it were their own. First Month's rent (FMR) and equal security deposit required to move-in. Electric is in tenants name and a $50/mo flat fee for water and trash removal is charged in addition to rent. The rental is easy to show and managed professionally. You can schedule a showing, apply online, or see our approval guidelines all by going to Showmojo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4215 E SEWAHA STREET have any available units?
4215 E SEWAHA STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 4215 E SEWAHA STREET currently offering any rent specials?
4215 E SEWAHA STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4215 E SEWAHA STREET pet-friendly?
No, 4215 E SEWAHA STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 4215 E SEWAHA STREET offer parking?
No, 4215 E SEWAHA STREET does not offer parking.
Does 4215 E SEWAHA STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4215 E SEWAHA STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4215 E SEWAHA STREET have a pool?
No, 4215 E SEWAHA STREET does not have a pool.
Does 4215 E SEWAHA STREET have accessible units?
No, 4215 E SEWAHA STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 4215 E SEWAHA STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 4215 E SEWAHA STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4215 E SEWAHA STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 4215 E SEWAHA STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

