4215 E SEWAHA STREET

SCHEDULE SHOWING THROUGH SHOWMOJO. Immediate Availability! Freshly renovated and located within walking distance to Bush Gardens and Adventure Island. Fresh paint, new flooring. Rent includes landscaping. This unit is very clean and well kept and we are looking for a responsible and tidy tenant who will appreciate and care for this apartment as if it were their own. First Month's rent (FMR) and equal security deposit required to move-in. Electric is in tenants name and a $50/mo flat fee for water and trash removal is charged in addition to rent. The rental is easy to show and managed professionally. You can schedule a showing, apply online, or see our approval guidelines all by going to Showmojo.