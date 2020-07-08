4210 N COOLIDGE AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This gorgeous home has been completely remodeled. It features tile flooring throughout. The kitchen has been tastefully remodeled with large island for family and friends to gather around. Washer and dryer are included with the property. There is a large fenced yard and pets are welcome. All homes offered by Great Jones are as-is unless otherwise arranged. Standard utility services provided, service costs are due as a monthly charge in addition to the rent. If this property is in an HOA, approval to move in may be subject to separate HOA application and application fee's.

