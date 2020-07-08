All apartments in Tampa
4210 N COOLIDGE AVENUE
Last updated May 14 2020 at 10:48 PM

4210 N COOLIDGE AVENUE

4210 North Coolidge Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4210 North Coolidge Avenue, Tampa, FL 33614
Drew Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This gorgeous home has been completely remodeled. It features tile flooring throughout. The kitchen has been tastefully remodeled with large island for family and friends to gather around. Washer and dryer are included with the property. There is a large fenced yard and pets are welcome. All homes offered by Great Jones are as-is unless otherwise arranged. Standard utility services provided, service costs are due as a monthly charge in addition to the rent. If this property is in an HOA, approval to move in may be subject to separate HOA application and application fee's.
|Amenities: Garage,Stainless steel appliances,Tile flooring,Granite countertops,Washer/ Dryer Hookups,Fenced yard,Plenty of Storage,Blinds,Dogs ok,Cats ok

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4210 N COOLIDGE AVENUE have any available units?
4210 N COOLIDGE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4210 N COOLIDGE AVENUE have?
Some of 4210 N COOLIDGE AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4210 N COOLIDGE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
4210 N COOLIDGE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4210 N COOLIDGE AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4210 N COOLIDGE AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 4210 N COOLIDGE AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 4210 N COOLIDGE AVENUE offers parking.
Does 4210 N COOLIDGE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4210 N COOLIDGE AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4210 N COOLIDGE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 4210 N COOLIDGE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 4210 N COOLIDGE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 4210 N COOLIDGE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 4210 N COOLIDGE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4210 N COOLIDGE AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.

