4209 W VASCONIA STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub media room

Spectacular Mediterranean style South Tampa Pool home. 6-bedroom, 4-bath home (with 1st floor in-law suite) bathed in natural light and filled with elegant details. NEW hardwood floors on the main floor and a state of the art kitchen. The lower level features an open floor plan with volume ceilings throughout. Elegant crown moldings and decorative pillars separate the living room from foyer and the formal dining room. The expansive gourmet kitchen features a granite island, breakfast bar, electric stove top and built-in electric wall ovens. The custom-designed cherry wood cabinetry and a walk-in pantry provide additional storage. Recessed lighting throughout much of the home as well as upscale ceiling fans in all bedrooms and living area. On the second level, the master bedroom features his and hers walk-in closets and a gorgeous marble bathroom with a whirlpool tub and a double frameless glass shower enclosure. The spacious second floor features a large bonus room ideal as a family, media room or to accommodate your own desires for space. The large laundry room on the 2nd floor. Enjoy the Florida lifestyle year round at your own pool with spill over spa. The outdoor kitchen with stainless steel gas grill and outdoor sink will make it just perfect to dine outdoor or entertain. Located in the heart of South Tampa close to retail, restaurants and entertainment. The closest beaches are just a short 15 minute drive. Just minutes from I-275, Downtown & Tampa Int’l airport.