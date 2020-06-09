All apartments in Tampa
Last updated June 11 2020 at 7:19 AM

4209 W VASCONIA STREET

4209 West Vasconia Street · No Longer Available
Location

4209 West Vasconia Street, Tampa, FL 33629
Virginia Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
Spectacular Mediterranean style South Tampa Pool home. 6-bedroom, 4-bath home (with 1st floor in-law suite) bathed in natural light and filled with elegant details. NEW hardwood floors on the main floor and a state of the art kitchen. The lower level features an open floor plan with volume ceilings throughout. Elegant crown moldings and decorative pillars separate the living room from foyer and the formal dining room. The expansive gourmet kitchen features a granite island, breakfast bar, electric stove top and built-in electric wall ovens. The custom-designed cherry wood cabinetry and a walk-in pantry provide additional storage. Recessed lighting throughout much of the home as well as upscale ceiling fans in all bedrooms and living area. On the second level, the master bedroom features his and hers walk-in closets and a gorgeous marble bathroom with a whirlpool tub and a double frameless glass shower enclosure. The spacious second floor features a large bonus room ideal as a family, media room or to accommodate your own desires for space. The large laundry room on the 2nd floor. Enjoy the Florida lifestyle year round at your own pool with spill over spa. The outdoor kitchen with stainless steel gas grill and outdoor sink will make it just perfect to dine outdoor or entertain. Located in the heart of South Tampa close to retail, restaurants and entertainment. The closest beaches are just a short 15 minute drive. Just minutes from I-275, Downtown & Tampa Int’l airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4209 W VASCONIA STREET have any available units?
4209 W VASCONIA STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4209 W VASCONIA STREET have?
Some of 4209 W VASCONIA STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4209 W VASCONIA STREET currently offering any rent specials?
4209 W VASCONIA STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4209 W VASCONIA STREET pet-friendly?
No, 4209 W VASCONIA STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 4209 W VASCONIA STREET offer parking?
Yes, 4209 W VASCONIA STREET offers parking.
Does 4209 W VASCONIA STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4209 W VASCONIA STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4209 W VASCONIA STREET have a pool?
Yes, 4209 W VASCONIA STREET has a pool.
Does 4209 W VASCONIA STREET have accessible units?
No, 4209 W VASCONIA STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 4209 W VASCONIA STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4209 W VASCONIA STREET has units with dishwashers.
