Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities internet access

Amazing Studio Apartment! EVERYTHING INCLUDED: ELECTRIC, CABLE/INTERNET, WATER, TRASH, TOTALLY FURNISHED. This brand new, all inclusive property will leave you speechless. Huge HD TV, modern furnishings, porcelain tile, quartz countertops, stainless appliances. Located in the heart of SOUTH TAMPA...nearly next door to coveted Friendship Park. Close to downtown Tampa, MacDill AFB, and all SOUTH TAMPA shopping and eateries. SCHEDULE A SHOWING IMMEDIATELY!