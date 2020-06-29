All apartments in Tampa
Last updated April 14 2020 at 1:07 PM

4207 E Hanna Ave

4207 East Hanna Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4207 East Hanna Avenue, Tampa, FL 33610
Northeast Community

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
carport
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
3 Bedroom 1 Bath Cozy home - This Northeast Tampa home has 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom and a open floorplan. Private driveway with carport, separate laundry room with full-size connections, large fenced backyard and much more. Busch Gardens, Adventure Island, USF, numerous restaurants and stores are all within minutes away.

HOW DO I GO SEE IT?
To see this home, just give Joyce a text or call at 813-203-6787

WHAT ARE YOUR REQUIREMENTS?
No evictions or money owed to a previous landlord within the last 5 years
Income requirements range from 2-3 times the monthly rent
Credit and Criminal Background checks are required

APPLICATION FEE?
$75.00 per adult- regardless if married or not. Applications are found on our website at www.MomentumPM.org

HOW LONG DOES IT TAKE TO KNOW IF I AM APPROVED OR NOT?
It typically takes 24 to 48 hours.

WHAT IS YOUR DEPOSIT?
The deposit is usually the same as 1 month's rent.

WHAT ARE THE MOVE IN COSTS?
Application Fees
Security Deposit
Full Month's Rent (Any prorated portion will be due the 1st of the following month)
Any pet fees- if applicable

WHAT IS YOUR PET POLICY?
Most of our rentals allow pets. They must be full grown and spayed or neutered. Breed restrictions & Fees apply.

(RLNE5672417)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4207 E Hanna Ave have any available units?
4207 E Hanna Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4207 E Hanna Ave have?
Some of 4207 E Hanna Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4207 E Hanna Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4207 E Hanna Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4207 E Hanna Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4207 E Hanna Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4207 E Hanna Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4207 E Hanna Ave offers parking.
Does 4207 E Hanna Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4207 E Hanna Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4207 E Hanna Ave have a pool?
No, 4207 E Hanna Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4207 E Hanna Ave have accessible units?
No, 4207 E Hanna Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4207 E Hanna Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4207 E Hanna Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

