4207 E Hanna Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly carport range

Unit Amenities range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking

3 Bedroom 1 Bath Cozy home - This Northeast Tampa home has 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom and a open floorplan. Private driveway with carport, separate laundry room with full-size connections, large fenced backyard and much more. Busch Gardens, Adventure Island, USF, numerous restaurants and stores are all within minutes away.



HOW DO I GO SEE IT?

To see this home, just give Joyce a text or call at 813-203-6787



WHAT ARE YOUR REQUIREMENTS?

No evictions or money owed to a previous landlord within the last 5 years

Income requirements range from 2-3 times the monthly rent

Credit and Criminal Background checks are required



APPLICATION FEE?

$75.00 per adult- regardless if married or not. Applications are found on our website at www.MomentumPM.org



HOW LONG DOES IT TAKE TO KNOW IF I AM APPROVED OR NOT?

It typically takes 24 to 48 hours.



WHAT IS YOUR DEPOSIT?

The deposit is usually the same as 1 month's rent.



WHAT ARE THE MOVE IN COSTS?

Application Fees

Security Deposit

Full Month's Rent (Any prorated portion will be due the 1st of the following month)

Any pet fees- if applicable



WHAT IS YOUR PET POLICY?

Most of our rentals allow pets. They must be full grown and spayed or neutered. Breed restrictions & Fees apply.



(RLNE5672417)