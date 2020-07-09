All apartments in Tampa
418 S. Habana Ave.

418 South Habana Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

418 South Habana Avenue, Tampa, FL 33609

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
refrigerator
418 S. Habana Ave. - Griffith Rental Available 06/06/20 South Tampa Luxury Townhome - Location, Location! Stunning Mediterranean style townhome featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths and a 1 car garage convenient to Soho, Hyde Park, Downtown and all that South Tampa has to offer. This home boasts beautiful and bright natural light with the finest of finishes. Enjoy a fabulous open floor plan with a gorgeous kitchen and dry-bar with wine fridge perfect for entertaining. The owner's retreat features a sitting area with built-in bookshelves and private balcony. The ensuite has dual sinks, jetted tub and a custom shower with dual shower heads, rain shower and body jets. There are 2 additional bedrooms and a full bath upstairs as well as the 2nd floor laundry. Relax at the end of the day on your private, tranquil deck in your fenced yard. Stainless appliances, designer light fixtures, crown molding, upgraded plumbing and more... too many upgrades to mention. AND Mitchell, Wilson and Plant School Districts! Come see this beauty for yourself before it is gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 418 S. Habana Ave. have any available units?
418 S. Habana Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 418 S. Habana Ave. have?
Some of 418 S. Habana Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 418 S. Habana Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
418 S. Habana Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 418 S. Habana Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 418 S. Habana Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 418 S. Habana Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 418 S. Habana Ave. offers parking.
Does 418 S. Habana Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 418 S. Habana Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 418 S. Habana Ave. have a pool?
No, 418 S. Habana Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 418 S. Habana Ave. have accessible units?
No, 418 S. Habana Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 418 S. Habana Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 418 S. Habana Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.

