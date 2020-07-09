Amenities

418 S. Habana Ave. - Griffith Rental Available 06/06/20 South Tampa Luxury Townhome - Location, Location! Stunning Mediterranean style townhome featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths and a 1 car garage convenient to Soho, Hyde Park, Downtown and all that South Tampa has to offer. This home boasts beautiful and bright natural light with the finest of finishes. Enjoy a fabulous open floor plan with a gorgeous kitchen and dry-bar with wine fridge perfect for entertaining. The owner's retreat features a sitting area with built-in bookshelves and private balcony. The ensuite has dual sinks, jetted tub and a custom shower with dual shower heads, rain shower and body jets. There are 2 additional bedrooms and a full bath upstairs as well as the 2nd floor laundry. Relax at the end of the day on your private, tranquil deck in your fenced yard. Stainless appliances, designer light fixtures, crown molding, upgraded plumbing and more... too many upgrades to mention. AND Mitchell, Wilson and Plant School Districts! Come see this beauty for yourself before it is gone!



