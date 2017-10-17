414 W NORTH BAY STREET N

Amenities
Charming South Seminole Heights 3/2 pool home can be your new home. A quaint picket fence greets you as you enter this well kept property. Mature landscaping, sparkling in-ground pool and screened brick paver lanai complete with a jacuzzi will make your home the place for the family parties. The home has a large Florida room perfect for football Sundays. The kitchen has updated wood cabinets with stone counters and stainless steel appliances. The home has 3 ample bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with an extra room that could be combined with the 3rd bedroom to make a large master suite. It already has an attached bath that leads out to the pool area. Large lot 200 FT. deep . There are 3 sheds on the property for extra storage and a gazebo complete with a swing. This one will not last since it's only a bike ride from all the great restaurants in Seminole Heights.