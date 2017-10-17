All apartments in Tampa
Last updated February 22 2020 at 9:00 PM

414 W NORTH BAY STREET N

414 West North Bay Street · No Longer Available
Location

414 West North Bay Street, Tampa, FL 33603
South Seminole Heights

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
extra storage
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Charming South Seminole Heights 3/2 pool home can be your new home. A quaint picket fence greets you as you enter this well kept property. Mature landscaping, sparkling in-ground pool and screened brick paver lanai complete with a jacuzzi will make your home the place for the family parties. The home has a large Florida room perfect for football Sundays. The kitchen has updated wood cabinets with stone counters and stainless steel appliances. The home has 3 ample bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with an extra room that could be combined with the 3rd bedroom to make a large master suite. It already has an attached bath that leads out to the pool area. Large lot 200 FT. deep . There are 3 sheds on the property for extra storage and a gazebo complete with a swing. This one will not last since it's only a bike ride from all the great restaurants in Seminole Heights.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 414 W NORTH BAY STREET N have any available units?
414 W NORTH BAY STREET N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 414 W NORTH BAY STREET N have?
Some of 414 W NORTH BAY STREET N's amenities include recently renovated, stainless steel, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 414 W NORTH BAY STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
414 W NORTH BAY STREET N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 414 W NORTH BAY STREET N pet-friendly?
No, 414 W NORTH BAY STREET N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 414 W NORTH BAY STREET N offer parking?
No, 414 W NORTH BAY STREET N does not offer parking.
Does 414 W NORTH BAY STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 414 W NORTH BAY STREET N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 414 W NORTH BAY STREET N have a pool?
Yes, 414 W NORTH BAY STREET N has a pool.
Does 414 W NORTH BAY STREET N have accessible units?
No, 414 W NORTH BAY STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 414 W NORTH BAY STREET N have units with dishwashers?
No, 414 W NORTH BAY STREET N does not have units with dishwashers.

