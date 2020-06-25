All apartments in Tampa
4121 W BAY TO BAY BOULEVARD

4121 West Bay to Bay Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

4121 West Bay to Bay Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33629
Virginia Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Beautiful fenced 3 bed 2 bath home in S. Tampa's Virginia Park. Newer AC, Paint, wood floors completely refinished a few years ago, Newer roof, NEWER EXTERIOR PAINT & BRAND NEW KITCHEN CABINETS ALONG WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOPS!!!Master bedroom has 2 walk in closets and provides ample space! Large fenced in back yard, Beautiful Friendship Park is located directly across the street. Less than 6 miles from Macdill AFB. Plant High School district. Close to shopping, dining, entertainment & interstate & the many wonderful things South Tampa has to offer! Schedule your viewing today!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

