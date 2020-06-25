4121 W BAY TO BAY BOULEVARD

Amenities

Beautiful fenced 3 bed 2 bath home in S. Tampa's Virginia Park. Newer AC, Paint, wood floors completely refinished a few years ago, Newer roof, NEWER EXTERIOR PAINT & BRAND NEW KITCHEN CABINETS ALONG WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOPS!!!Master bedroom has 2 walk in closets and provides ample space! Large fenced in back yard, Beautiful Friendship Park is located directly across the street. Less than 6 miles from Macdill AFB. Plant High School district. Close to shopping, dining, entertainment & interstate & the many wonderful things South Tampa has to offer! Schedule your viewing today!!