412 S ALBANY AVENUE

Be the first to live in Brand new David Weekley town home in the heart of SoHo. What a location! This home is in the middle of everything, walk to Hyde Park Village and S. Howard Ave. yet just far enough away from all the activity to allow for a sanctuary to come home to. Mitchell, Wilson and Plant school districts! Spanish style with a barrel tile roof, bronze trimmed impact glass windows, raised banding, decorative shutters and a paver driveway and walk way to the covered lanai. Come on inside to a first floor bedroom and full bath with walk in shower, perfect for those visitors needing a 1 floor entry! As you enter the 2nd floor, you will be impressed with the open design and tremendous amount of quartz counter space in the kitchen. Warm, neutral colors fill the space with durable wood look laminate on the floors and stairs, beautiful stone color cabinets and hexagon shaped backsplash. Oversized island becomes the gathering place with natural gas stove on the one side, dining area and spacious family room on the other. The covered balcony give this kitchen beautiful natural light and the perfect place for your morning coffee. The neutral tones come together effortlessly, professionally selected by our design team. On the third floor, we conveniently located the laundry room near the Master and 2 additional guest bedrooms. Master bath features a Super Shower, cabinets on the double vanity and quartz counters. Sorry No smokers