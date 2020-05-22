All apartments in Tampa
412 S ALBANY AVENUE
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:24 PM

412 S ALBANY AVENUE

412 South Albany Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

412 South Albany Avenue, Tampa, FL 33606
Courier City - Oscawana

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
Be the first to live in Brand new David Weekley town home in the heart of SoHo. What a location! This home is in the middle of everything, walk to Hyde Park Village and S. Howard Ave. yet just far enough away from all the activity to allow for a sanctuary to come home to. Mitchell, Wilson and Plant school districts! Spanish style with a barrel tile roof, bronze trimmed impact glass windows, raised banding, decorative shutters and a paver driveway and walk way to the covered lanai. Come on inside to a first floor bedroom and full bath with walk in shower, perfect for those visitors needing a 1 floor entry! As you enter the 2nd floor, you will be impressed with the open design and tremendous amount of quartz counter space in the kitchen. Warm, neutral colors fill the space with durable wood look laminate on the floors and stairs, beautiful stone color cabinets and hexagon shaped backsplash. Oversized island becomes the gathering place with natural gas stove on the one side, dining area and spacious family room on the other. The covered balcony give this kitchen beautiful natural light and the perfect place for your morning coffee. The neutral tones come together effortlessly, professionally selected by our design team. On the third floor, we conveniently located the laundry room near the Master and 2 additional guest bedrooms. Master bath features a Super Shower, cabinets on the double vanity and quartz counters. Sorry No smokers

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 412 S ALBANY AVENUE have any available units?
412 S ALBANY AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 412 S ALBANY AVENUE have?
Some of 412 S ALBANY AVENUE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 412 S ALBANY AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
412 S ALBANY AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 412 S ALBANY AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 412 S ALBANY AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 412 S ALBANY AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 412 S ALBANY AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 412 S ALBANY AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 412 S ALBANY AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 412 S ALBANY AVENUE have a pool?
No, 412 S ALBANY AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 412 S ALBANY AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 412 S ALBANY AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 412 S ALBANY AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 412 S ALBANY AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
