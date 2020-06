Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming Bungalow home just beautiful 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom, laminate floors throughout with high baseboards. Neutral colors throughout. Kitchen has beautiful cabinets, granite counter tops and new stainless steel appliances. Good size bedroom. Private drive way. This is simple living. Close near all major shopping, Tampa International Airport, Beaches,Hospitals, Downtown. Move in Special 1/2 security deposit upon move in 1/2 on 2nd month.