4117 W BAY TO BAY BOULEVARD

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Nestled in one of South Tampa's prime locations, enjoy living in the highly desirable Plant High School boundaries, this BEAUTIFUL ranch style home features plenty of living space. It includes a bright and welcoming living room, dining room, and kitchen that are perfect for entertaining. The kitchen has recently been remodeled including granite countertops, canned lighting and repurposed cabinets. All new ceramic tiles throughout the living room , kitchen, living room and bonus/flex space etc..the master suite was remodeled a year ago as well. The back yard is fully fenced with NEW fence and a circular driveway.. Completely remodeled master bathroom and laundry area. New sliders & Windows. Friendship Park is located directly across the street. New Washer/Dryer Included. Onsite parking, pest control included. Don't miss this one!