4117 W BAY TO BAY BOULEVARD
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4117 W BAY TO BAY BOULEVARD

4117 West Bay to Bay Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

4117 West Bay to Bay Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33629
Virginia Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Nestled in one of South Tampa's prime locations, enjoy living in the highly desirable Plant High School boundaries, this BEAUTIFUL ranch style home features plenty of living space. It includes a bright and welcoming living room, dining room, and kitchen that are perfect for entertaining. The kitchen has recently been remodeled including granite countertops, canned lighting and repurposed cabinets. All new ceramic tiles throughout the living room , kitchen, living room and bonus/flex space etc..the master suite was remodeled a year ago as well. The back yard is fully fenced with NEW fence and a circular driveway.. Completely remodeled master bathroom and laundry area. New sliders & Windows. Friendship Park is located directly across the street. New Washer/Dryer Included. Onsite parking, pest control included. Don't miss this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4117 W BAY TO BAY BOULEVARD have any available units?
4117 W BAY TO BAY BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4117 W BAY TO BAY BOULEVARD have?
Some of 4117 W BAY TO BAY BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4117 W BAY TO BAY BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
4117 W BAY TO BAY BOULEVARD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4117 W BAY TO BAY BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 4117 W BAY TO BAY BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 4117 W BAY TO BAY BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 4117 W BAY TO BAY BOULEVARD does offer parking.
Does 4117 W BAY TO BAY BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4117 W BAY TO BAY BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4117 W BAY TO BAY BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 4117 W BAY TO BAY BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 4117 W BAY TO BAY BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 4117 W BAY TO BAY BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 4117 W BAY TO BAY BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4117 W BAY TO BAY BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
