4106 N 15TH STREET

Amenities
Recently remodeled gorgeous house for Rent, featuring 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, situated in an oversized lot. The kitchen has new countertop and cabinets, with new stainless steel appliances as well. The A/C and the Roof are almost new, and the bathrooms had been remodeled too. One of the rooms is located in the rear right, and also has a separate entrance through the backyard. The family and living room are spacious, with lots of natural light. The Master bedroom suite features an amazing bathroom and a huge walk-in closet. Don’t miss this opportunity of a move-in ready home, great for large families, at an affordable price, near commercial areas and surrounded by new constructions.