4106 N 15TH STREET
Last updated May 7 2020 at 6:07 AM

4106 N 15TH STREET

4106 North 15th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4106 North 15th Street, Tampa, FL 33603
Southeast Seminole Heights

Amenities

dishwasher
new construction
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
new construction
Recently remodeled gorgeous house for Rent, featuring 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, situated in an oversized lot. The kitchen has new countertop and cabinets, with new stainless steel appliances as well. The A/C and the Roof are almost new, and the bathrooms had been remodeled too. One of the rooms is located in the rear right, and also has a separate entrance through the backyard. The family and living room are spacious, with lots of natural light. The Master bedroom suite features an amazing bathroom and a huge walk-in closet. Don’t miss this opportunity of a move-in ready home, great for large families, at an affordable price, near commercial areas and surrounded by new constructions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4106 N 15TH STREET have any available units?
4106 N 15TH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4106 N 15TH STREET have?
Some of 4106 N 15TH STREET's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4106 N 15TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
4106 N 15TH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4106 N 15TH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 4106 N 15TH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 4106 N 15TH STREET offer parking?
No, 4106 N 15TH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 4106 N 15TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4106 N 15TH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4106 N 15TH STREET have a pool?
No, 4106 N 15TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 4106 N 15TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 4106 N 15TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 4106 N 15TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4106 N 15TH STREET has units with dishwashers.

