4106 N 15TH STREET

Amenities

dishwasher new construction recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities new construction

Recently remodeled gorgeous house for Rent, featuring 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, situated in an oversized lot. The kitchen has new countertop and cabinets, with new stainless steel appliances as well. The A/C and the Roof are almost new, and the bathrooms had been remodeled too. One of the rooms is located in the rear right, and also has a separate entrance through the backyard. The family and living room are spacious, with lots of natural light. The Master bedroom suite features an amazing bathroom and a huge walk-in closet. Don’t miss this opportunity of a move-in ready home, great for large families, at an affordable price, near commercial areas and surrounded by new constructions.