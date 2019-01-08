408 S ARRAWANA AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Available to show and rent beginning on January 20th. If urgent showing needed, contact agent 2 - Victor Lozier. Fresh paint throughout entire townhouse. SoHo condo for Rent (Unfurnished) in walking distance to some of Tampa's best restaurants and entertainment for all ages. Downstairs the condo boasts a kitchen with pantry, a separate dining area, a half bath, and a nicely sized living room that has sliding glass doors. Brand NEW Washer and Dryer included in the unit. Private parking spot. Upstairs the condo has 2 good-sized bedrooms, a laundry closet, and separate bathroom with glass frameless shower door. Outside features a private fenced in area perfect for entertaining. This condo is located in the lively South Tampa SoHo District in close proximity to Downtown Tampa, Hyde Park, MacDill Air Force Base, the University of Tampa, and the new Westshore Marina District.