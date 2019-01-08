All apartments in Tampa
408 S ARRAWANA AVENUE
Last updated May 17 2020 at 6:48 AM

408 S ARRAWANA AVENUE

408 South Arrawana Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

408 South Arrawana Avenue, Tampa, FL 33609

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Available to show and rent beginning on January 20th. If urgent showing needed, contact agent 2 - Victor Lozier. Fresh paint throughout entire townhouse. SoHo condo for Rent (Unfurnished) in walking distance to some of Tampa's best restaurants and entertainment for all ages. Downstairs the condo boasts a kitchen with pantry, a separate dining area, a half bath, and a nicely sized living room that has sliding glass doors. Brand NEW Washer and Dryer included in the unit. Private parking spot. Upstairs the condo has 2 good-sized bedrooms, a laundry closet, and separate bathroom with glass frameless shower door. Outside features a private fenced in area perfect for entertaining. This condo is located in the lively South Tampa SoHo District in close proximity to Downtown Tampa, Hyde Park, MacDill Air Force Base, the University of Tampa, and the new Westshore Marina District.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 408 S ARRAWANA AVENUE have any available units?
408 S ARRAWANA AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 408 S ARRAWANA AVENUE have?
Some of 408 S ARRAWANA AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 408 S ARRAWANA AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
408 S ARRAWANA AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 408 S ARRAWANA AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 408 S ARRAWANA AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 408 S ARRAWANA AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 408 S ARRAWANA AVENUE offers parking.
Does 408 S ARRAWANA AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 408 S ARRAWANA AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 408 S ARRAWANA AVENUE have a pool?
No, 408 S ARRAWANA AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 408 S ARRAWANA AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 408 S ARRAWANA AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 408 S ARRAWANA AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 408 S ARRAWANA AVENUE has units with dishwashers.

