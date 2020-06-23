4053 8TH AVENUE

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher walk in closets carpet range refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

Treat yourself to a never lived in NEW HOME! Situated on a quite street across from lush horse ranch is your NEW 3 bedroom 2 bath home featuring 18 cubit foot refrigerator, range, dishwasher with city water! Large double wide, carpet in the living room 19 feet 6 inches by 13 feet, master suite is 14 feet by 13 feet carpeted en-suite with walk in closet, wood laminate floors in kitchen and bathrooms, island in the kitchen, both additional bedrooms feature walk in closets and city water. No water smell or discoloration in your house!!



We verify income, background check, and sorry we love animals but no pets allowed.