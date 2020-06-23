All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 4053 8TH AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
4053 8TH AVENUE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4053 8TH AVENUE

4053 East 8th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4053 East 8th Avenue, Tampa, FL 33605

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Treat yourself to a never lived in NEW HOME! Situated on a quite street across from lush horse ranch is your NEW 3 bedroom 2 bath home featuring 18 cubit foot refrigerator, range, dishwasher with city water! Large double wide, carpet in the living room 19 feet 6 inches by 13 feet, master suite is 14 feet by 13 feet carpeted en-suite with walk in closet, wood laminate floors in kitchen and bathrooms, island in the kitchen, both additional bedrooms feature walk in closets and city water. No water smell or discoloration in your house!!

We verify income, background check, and sorry we love animals but no pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4053 8TH AVENUE have any available units?
4053 8TH AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4053 8TH AVENUE have?
Some of 4053 8TH AVENUE's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4053 8TH AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
4053 8TH AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4053 8TH AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 4053 8TH AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 4053 8TH AVENUE offer parking?
No, 4053 8TH AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 4053 8TH AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4053 8TH AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4053 8TH AVENUE have a pool?
No, 4053 8TH AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 4053 8TH AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 4053 8TH AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 4053 8TH AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4053 8TH AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Element
808 N Franklin St
Tampa, FL 33602
Sherwood Oaks
8450 Standish Bend Dr
Tampa, FL 33615
Harbour at Westshore
5320 S West Shore Blvd
Tampa, FL 33611
Society Westshore
2202 N Lois Ave
Tampa, FL 33607
The Vinings at Hunter's Green Apartments
8801 Hunter's Lake Dr
Tampa, FL 33647
Skyhouse Channelside
112 N 12th St
Tampa, FL 33602
22 North
2200 Cedar Trace Cir
Tampa, FL 33613
Bleecker Hyde Park
1702 W Cleveland St
Tampa, FL 33606

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College