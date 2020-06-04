All apartments in Tampa
/
Tampa, FL
/
405 West Osborne Avenue
Last updated May 13 2019 at 11:05 AM

405 West Osborne Avenue

405 West Osborne Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

405 West Osborne Avenue, Tampa, FL 33603
South Seminole Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nestled in the quiet and secluded neighborhood of South Seminole Heights, this charming move-in ready home is warm and inviting with large front porch, complete with front porch swing, enchanting picket fence and surrounded by beautiful oak trees. From the home's paver driveway make your way through the front door to the foyer and ample living room with wood burning fireplace. Updated and well-appointed kitchen with range, refrigerator, micro-wave, Corian counter tops and separate formal dining room for all your entertaining needs. Indoor utility room, bonus room-office and Master bedroom are on the first floor with 4 generous guest bedrooms upstairs. Large back yard and deck are privacy fenced and have alley way access. This charming home is walk-able to River Crest park, Hillsborough River and Public Schools. Call today for your private showing.

Listing Courtesy of CHARLES RUTENBERG REALTY INC

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 405 West Osborne Avenue have any available units?
405 West Osborne Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 405 West Osborne Avenue have?
Some of 405 West Osborne Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 405 West Osborne Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
405 West Osborne Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 405 West Osborne Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 405 West Osborne Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 405 West Osborne Avenue offer parking?
No, 405 West Osborne Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 405 West Osborne Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 405 West Osborne Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 405 West Osborne Avenue have a pool?
No, 405 West Osborne Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 405 West Osborne Avenue have accessible units?
No, 405 West Osborne Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 405 West Osborne Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 405 West Osborne Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
