405 West Osborne Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated fireplace microwave range

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Nestled in the quiet and secluded neighborhood of South Seminole Heights, this charming move-in ready home is warm and inviting with large front porch, complete with front porch swing, enchanting picket fence and surrounded by beautiful oak trees. From the home's paver driveway make your way through the front door to the foyer and ample living room with wood burning fireplace. Updated and well-appointed kitchen with range, refrigerator, micro-wave, Corian counter tops and separate formal dining room for all your entertaining needs. Indoor utility room, bonus room-office and Master bedroom are on the first floor with 4 generous guest bedrooms upstairs. Large back yard and deck are privacy fenced and have alley way access. This charming home is walk-able to River Crest park, Hillsborough River and Public Schools. Call today for your private showing.



Listing Courtesy of CHARLES RUTENBERG REALTY INC



Call or Text (844) 326-7613

info@cbrentalhomes.com

www.cbrentalhomes.com



Listing Courtesy Of CHARLES RUTENBERG REALTY INC



Call or Text (844) 326-7613

info@cbrentalhomes.com

www.cbrentalhomes.com



Contact us to schedule a showing.