404 S WESTLAND AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Fantastic location in the heart of Courier City which is known as SoHo/HydePark. Westland is one block North of South Howard Ave and 5 Blocks West of Hyde Park Village. Only the left side of the house is Avail beginning Sept 2018. Adorable 1 bedroom 1 bath with large living room, small dining room, and a 11x14 master bedroom. All wood floors, fresh light grey paint - Stainless Steel Appliances, newer kitchen and bathroom. Plenty of storage and front load washer dryer. Water sewer trash and lawn maintenance INCLUDED. $50 App Fee. This Property is a Triplex. The main house is a Duplex and there is a detached garage with garage apartment. No garage with this apartment- off street parking. AVAILABLE NOW.