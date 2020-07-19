404 S WESTLAND AVENUE

Amenities
Fantastic location in the heart of Courier City which is known as SoHo/HydePark. Westland is one block North of South Howard Ave and 5 Blocks West of Hyde Park Village. Only the left side of the house is Avail beginning Sept 2018. Adorable 1 bedroom 1 bath with large living room, small dining room, and a 11x14 master bedroom. All wood floors, fresh light grey paint - Stainless Steel Appliances, newer kitchen and bathroom. Plenty of storage and front load washer dryer. Water sewer trash and lawn maintenance INCLUDED. $50 App Fee. This Property is a Triplex. The main house is a Duplex and there is a detached garage with garage apartment. No garage with this apartment- off street parking. AVAILABLE NOW.