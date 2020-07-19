All apartments in Tampa
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
404 S WESTLAND AVENUE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

404 S WESTLAND AVENUE

404 South Westland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

404 South Westland Avenue, Tampa, FL 33606
Courier City - Oscawana

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fantastic location in the heart of Courier City which is known as SoHo/HydePark. Westland is one block North of South Howard Ave and 5 Blocks West of Hyde Park Village. Only the left side of the house is Avail beginning Sept 2018. Adorable 1 bedroom 1 bath with large living room, small dining room, and a 11x14 master bedroom. All wood floors, fresh light grey paint - Stainless Steel Appliances, newer kitchen and bathroom. Plenty of storage and front load washer dryer. Water sewer trash and lawn maintenance INCLUDED. $50 App Fee. This Property is a Triplex. The main house is a Duplex and there is a detached garage with garage apartment. No garage with this apartment- off street parking. AVAILABLE NOW.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 404 S WESTLAND AVENUE have any available units?
404 S WESTLAND AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 404 S WESTLAND AVENUE have?
Some of 404 S WESTLAND AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 404 S WESTLAND AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
404 S WESTLAND AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 404 S WESTLAND AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 404 S WESTLAND AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 404 S WESTLAND AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 404 S WESTLAND AVENUE offers parking.
Does 404 S WESTLAND AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 404 S WESTLAND AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 404 S WESTLAND AVENUE have a pool?
No, 404 S WESTLAND AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 404 S WESTLAND AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 404 S WESTLAND AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 404 S WESTLAND AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 404 S WESTLAND AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
