Last updated July 27 2019 at 7:29 AM

402 W AMELIA AVENUE

402 West Amelia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

402 West Amelia Avenue, Tampa, FL 33602
Tampa Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Live in Tampas first suburb, Tampa Heights! 1 Unit Left! Open Layout, with 1 spacious bedroom, large living area, 1 Full bathroom and nice kitchen area. Storage Unit coming available soon as well. Close proximity to the parks and nightlife along the Hillsborough River, enjoy many 5 star eateries, festivals, arts and more! The Tampa Heights location allows its residents to easily work and play in the neighborhood as well as Downtown Tampa, Ybor City, and Seminole Heights. 2 small pets ok! Property is professionally managed!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 402 W AMELIA AVENUE have any available units?
402 W AMELIA AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 402 W AMELIA AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
402 W AMELIA AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 402 W AMELIA AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 402 W AMELIA AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 402 W AMELIA AVENUE offer parking?
No, 402 W AMELIA AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 402 W AMELIA AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 402 W AMELIA AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 402 W AMELIA AVENUE have a pool?
No, 402 W AMELIA AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 402 W AMELIA AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 402 W AMELIA AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 402 W AMELIA AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 402 W AMELIA AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 402 W AMELIA AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 402 W AMELIA AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
