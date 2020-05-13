402 W AMELIA AVENUE

Amenities

pet friendly range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Live in Tampas first suburb, Tampa Heights! 1 Unit Left! Open Layout, with 1 spacious bedroom, large living area, 1 Full bathroom and nice kitchen area. Storage Unit coming available soon as well. Close proximity to the parks and nightlife along the Hillsborough River, enjoy many 5 star eateries, festivals, arts and more! The Tampa Heights location allows its residents to easily work and play in the neighborhood as well as Downtown Tampa, Ybor City, and Seminole Heights. 2 small pets ok! Property is professionally managed!