Last updated June 1 2020 at 12:02 PM

4012 W Morrison Ave

4012 West Morrison Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4012 West Morrison Avenue, Tampa, FL 33629
Palma Ceia West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
4012 W Morrison Ave Available 06/01/20 Newly Renovated 2BR/1.5BA South Tampa Home in Plant HS District. - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Beautifully Renovated 2BR/1.5BA South Tampa home with 1 car garage. Home features plantation shutters and hardwood floors throughout with ceramic tile in family room and baths. Enter into the living room which leads to the separate dining area off kitchen. Continue to the spacious kitchen that features new light cabinets and countertops, stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinet and counter space. Off the kitchen you will find the large family room with half bath and tons of windows to let in the natural light. Out the back door you will enter the large fenced backyard with open patio with pavers. Back inside your find a 2 bedrooms and shared bathroom. Bathroom features tub and mocha cabinets accented with light tile and countertops. One car attached garage features full size washer/dryer. Great location in the heart of South Tampa. Close to all the shops and restaurants and in the sought out school district of Grady, Coleman and Plant and walking distance to Tampa Bay Little League. Won't last long, call now to view this great home.

TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER: https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1818747?accessKey=5e94

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For any additional questions contact Joe Nunez with Rent Solutions at 813-393-6959.

(RLNE5802483)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4012 W Morrison Ave have any available units?
4012 W Morrison Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4012 W Morrison Ave have?
Some of 4012 W Morrison Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4012 W Morrison Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4012 W Morrison Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4012 W Morrison Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4012 W Morrison Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4012 W Morrison Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4012 W Morrison Ave offers parking.
Does 4012 W Morrison Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4012 W Morrison Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4012 W Morrison Ave have a pool?
No, 4012 W Morrison Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4012 W Morrison Ave have accessible units?
No, 4012 W Morrison Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4012 W Morrison Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4012 W Morrison Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

