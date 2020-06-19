All apartments in Tampa
4012 W INMAN AVENUE
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:22 PM

4012 W INMAN AVENUE

4012 West Inman Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4012 West Inman Avenue, Tampa, FL 33609
Swann Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
South Tampa Mansion for $6888/mo with salt Water pool brand new paint/wood floors over 4100 SF - This newly updated 2009 house is located at one of the most convenient streets in South Tampa Plant High School/Coleman Middle School; There are 4 super markets (Trader Joe's, Publix, Fresh Market and Sprouts), many banks, restaurants and many services within walking distance. Less than 3-8 minutes to I-275, Howard Franklin Bridge, Tampa International Airport, white sand beach and most of fine dining and shopping in Tampa (International Plaza and Hyde Park Village). This house has just been renovated with fresh new paint, brand new hardwood floors in all 4 bedrooms! There are 6 lovely chandeliers on the first floor ($50,000 upgrades). The house has Chef's kitchen (Stainless Steel) with open floor plan. All wood cabinets and granite counter tops in kitchen and bathrooms. New ceiling fans and new faucets. The master bedroom suite is brand new with almost 1,000 SF with brand new Brazilian Cherry wood floor, brand new California Closets (with mirrors), huge Kohler garden tub and dual shower heads with brand new marble shower floor .The house has Spanish/Mediterranean architecture style with red tile roof ($50,000 upgrades). The lovely exterior has character and grace which sets the stage of sophistication. Over 4,100 SF sitting on over 10,000 SF lot with 4 over sized bedrooms, 3.5 baths. 10' ceilings, 8' doors, premium crown molding and plantation shutters. Back patio (Travertine floor) with a huge heated salt water pool/spa and bar stools with kid's safety fence! The backyard has $100 K upgrades and is a heaven for a gardener. Two zoned HVAC. The two-car garage is air-conditioned. Prospective tenants will need to wear mask for showing. Move in Date is flexible

(RLNE2924182)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4012 W INMAN AVENUE have any available units?
4012 W INMAN AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4012 W INMAN AVENUE have?
Some of 4012 W INMAN AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4012 W INMAN AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
4012 W INMAN AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4012 W INMAN AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4012 W INMAN AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 4012 W INMAN AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 4012 W INMAN AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 4012 W INMAN AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4012 W INMAN AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4012 W INMAN AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 4012 W INMAN AVENUE has a pool.
Does 4012 W INMAN AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 4012 W INMAN AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 4012 W INMAN AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4012 W INMAN AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
