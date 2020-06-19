4012 W INMAN AVENUE

Amenities

South Tampa Mansion for $6888/mo with salt Water pool brand new paint/wood floors over 4100 SF - This newly updated 2009 house is located at one of the most convenient streets in South Tampa Plant High School/Coleman Middle School; There are 4 super markets (Trader Joe's, Publix, Fresh Market and Sprouts), many banks, restaurants and many services within walking distance. Less than 3-8 minutes to I-275, Howard Franklin Bridge, Tampa International Airport, white sand beach and most of fine dining and shopping in Tampa (International Plaza and Hyde Park Village). This house has just been renovated with fresh new paint, brand new hardwood floors in all 4 bedrooms! There are 6 lovely chandeliers on the first floor ($50,000 upgrades). The house has Chef's kitchen (Stainless Steel) with open floor plan. All wood cabinets and granite counter tops in kitchen and bathrooms. New ceiling fans and new faucets. The master bedroom suite is brand new with almost 1,000 SF with brand new Brazilian Cherry wood floor, brand new California Closets (with mirrors), huge Kohler garden tub and dual shower heads with brand new marble shower floor .The house has Spanish/Mediterranean architecture style with red tile roof ($50,000 upgrades). The lovely exterior has character and grace which sets the stage of sophistication. Over 4,100 SF sitting on over 10,000 SF lot with 4 over sized bedrooms, 3.5 baths. 10' ceilings, 8' doors, premium crown molding and plantation shutters. Back patio (Travertine floor) with a huge heated salt water pool/spa and bar stools with kid's safety fence! The backyard has $100 K upgrades and is a heaven for a gardener. Two zoned HVAC. The two-car garage is air-conditioned. Prospective tenants will need to wear mask for showing. Move in Date is flexible



