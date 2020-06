Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Come check out this beautiful, completely renovated home in South Tampa. The house is filled with natural light and has a spacious open living area. All appliances are new with a completely updated kitchen. Not to mention a huge fenced in backyard with plenty of room for pets and outdoor activities.