4003 Ohio Ave
Last updated August 23 2019 at 7:36 AM

4003 Ohio Ave

4003 Ohio Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4003 Ohio Avenue, Tampa, FL 33616
Sun Bay South

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
microwave
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
fire pit
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 2/2 Fenced South Tampa home! Mature landscaping greets you as you enter this magnificent home that features a formal living room, dining room and additional sunroom. Sleek and compact kitchen with stainless steel appliance package, granite counters with tile backsplash and white cabinets to prepare all family meals. Master suite is large and spacious with its private full-sized bathroom. Remaining bedroom is as spacious and shares a hallway bathroom with guests. No utilities are included in the rental amount. Spacious fenced back yard features an inviting fire pit for entertaining! Outdoor storage offers built in shelving providing additional storage with carport access. Pet friendly home with a maximum of 2 pets. Do not miss your chance to see this home! This home is conveniently located close to MacDill AFB, downtown Tampa, the bridges to the Pinellas County beaches and the shopping and restaurants of South Tampa. Occupied, Available 10/15/2019

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4003 Ohio Ave have any available units?
4003 Ohio Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4003 Ohio Ave have?
Some of 4003 Ohio Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4003 Ohio Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4003 Ohio Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4003 Ohio Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4003 Ohio Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4003 Ohio Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4003 Ohio Ave offers parking.
Does 4003 Ohio Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4003 Ohio Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4003 Ohio Ave have a pool?
No, 4003 Ohio Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4003 Ohio Ave have accessible units?
No, 4003 Ohio Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4003 Ohio Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4003 Ohio Ave has units with dishwashers.
