4003 Ohio Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage granite counters microwave w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities carport fire pit parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 2/2 Fenced South Tampa home! Mature landscaping greets you as you enter this magnificent home that features a formal living room, dining room and additional sunroom. Sleek and compact kitchen with stainless steel appliance package, granite counters with tile backsplash and white cabinets to prepare all family meals. Master suite is large and spacious with its private full-sized bathroom. Remaining bedroom is as spacious and shares a hallway bathroom with guests. No utilities are included in the rental amount. Spacious fenced back yard features an inviting fire pit for entertaining! Outdoor storage offers built in shelving providing additional storage with carport access. Pet friendly home with a maximum of 2 pets. Do not miss your chance to see this home! This home is conveniently located close to MacDill AFB, downtown Tampa, the bridges to the Pinellas County beaches and the shopping and restaurants of South Tampa. Occupied, Available 10/15/2019