Last updated January 6 2020 at 7:57 AM

3916 W Estrella St

3916 West Estrella Street · No Longer Available
Location

3916 West Estrella Street, Tampa, FL 33629
Palma Ceia West

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 4-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom, Newly Remodeled, 2,268 SF home located in trendy South Tampa has an open floor plan is designed to be bright and inviting, you will find lots of windows and French doors to let in the natural light. Family room, living room with a wood burning fire place and dining area. Beautiful kitchen features granite counter-tops, solid wood cabinets with soft close cabinets, a stainless steel appliance package that includes side by side refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher and range. The master bedroom has French doors leading on to the large wood deck and an en suite bathroom with oversized frameless glass step-in shower, stand alone tub, twin sinks and tile flooring. Some nice features of this home include a fenced backyard that is designed to be enjoyed by family and friends with lush lawn, large deck. Washer/dryer hookup in the house. There are gleaming wood laminate and tile floors throughout. Additional features include new water heater, solar panels on the roof, new hurricane proof windows, blinds, ceiling fans, irrigation system, and storage shed. This home is close to all the trendy shops, restaurants and nightlife of South Tampa. It is close to the Westshore Business District, an easy commute to downtown Tampa, MacDill AFB, and has convenient access to the bridges to Pinellas County and the Suncoast beaches. LEASE WILL END MAY 31, 2021

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3916 W Estrella St have any available units?
3916 W Estrella St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3916 W Estrella St have?
Some of 3916 W Estrella St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3916 W Estrella St currently offering any rent specials?
3916 W Estrella St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3916 W Estrella St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3916 W Estrella St is pet friendly.
Does 3916 W Estrella St offer parking?
No, 3916 W Estrella St does not offer parking.
Does 3916 W Estrella St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3916 W Estrella St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3916 W Estrella St have a pool?
No, 3916 W Estrella St does not have a pool.
Does 3916 W Estrella St have accessible units?
No, 3916 W Estrella St does not have accessible units.
Does 3916 W Estrella St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3916 W Estrella St has units with dishwashers.

