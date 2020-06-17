3915 W Bay Ave

Amenities
KEY FEATURES
Rent Rate: $1,299 for 7 month lease
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 1
Square Footage: 996 sq.ft.
Year Built: 1964
Property Type: Single Family Home
Construction: Block
Floors: 1 story
Appliances Included: Fridge, Range, Dishwasher
Parking: Carport, Parking Pad
Laundry: Outside
Central AC: Yes
Section 8: No
Pet Policy: Pending Landlord Approval
NO UTILITIES INCLUDED.
ADDITIONAL FEATURES:
Fully-Renovated
Storage Shed
LEASE INFO:
Duration: 7 months
Date Available for move in: Immediate
Deposit: 1 months rent +
Application Fee: $65 for all adults over 18 years of age for credit/background check and income/employment verification. Must provide copy of drivers license and 2 most recent paystubs and/or proof of income
PROFESSIONALLY LEASED & MANAGED BY:
R.E.M.P. Properties
Fill out application at: https://realestatemanagementpartnersllc.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/rentals
BEWARE OF SCAMS!