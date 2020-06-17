All apartments in Tampa
Last updated April 4 2019 at 7:19 PM

3915 W Bay Ave

3915 West Bay Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3915 West Bay Avenue, Tampa, FL 33616
Sun Bay South

Amenities

dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
carport
parking
KEY FEATURES
Rent Rate: $1,299 for 7 month lease
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 1
Square Footage: 996 sq.ft.
Year Built: 1964
Property Type: Single Family Home
Construction: Block
Floors: 1 story
Appliances Included: Fridge, Range, Dishwasher
Parking: Carport, Parking Pad
Laundry: Outside
Central AC: Yes
Section 8: No
Pet Policy: Pending Landlord Approval

NO UTILITIES INCLUDED.

ADDITIONAL FEATURES:
Fully-Renovated
Storage Shed

LEASE INFO:
Duration: 7 months
Date Available for move in: Immediate
Deposit: 1 months rent +
Application Fee: $65 for all adults over 18 years of age for credit/background check and income/employment verification. Must provide copy of drivers license and 2 most recent paystubs and/or proof of income

PROFESSIONALLY LEASED & MANAGED BY:
R.E.M.P. Properties
Fill out application at: https://realestatemanagementpartnersllc.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/rentals

BEWARE OF SCAMS!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3915 W Bay Ave have any available units?
3915 W Bay Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3915 W Bay Ave have?
Some of 3915 W Bay Ave's amenities include dishwasher, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3915 W Bay Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3915 W Bay Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3915 W Bay Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3915 W Bay Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 3915 W Bay Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3915 W Bay Ave offers parking.
Does 3915 W Bay Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3915 W Bay Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3915 W Bay Ave have a pool?
No, 3915 W Bay Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3915 W Bay Ave have accessible units?
No, 3915 W Bay Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3915 W Bay Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3915 W Bay Ave has units with dishwashers.
